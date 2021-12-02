Tubarão chases surfers on the beach and video shows anguish

Case happened on a beach in Puerto Rico. Despite the scare, the two surfers managed to escape the animal

On a beach in Puerto Rico, two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they tried to swim back to the sand strip. Fortunately, the men managed to escape unharmed.

Images posted on Tuesday (30) on Instagram, by one of the surfers, Rolando Montes, show the shark’s dorsal fin sticking out of the water as rough waves crash around it, a few meters away from the pair.

Jorge Benítez, who accompanied the surfers, filmed the scene. He said sharks are rarely seen in the area. “This is the first shark I’ve seen. Although they are known to be in this area, but apparently they have enough food so we have almost no incidents.”

Shark attacks in Puerto Rico waters are rare. The last incident of its kind took place in 2011. However, the number of shark attacks is exploding around the world: almost 800 people attacked in just nine years. This year, there were 49 shark attacks worldwide, six of them leading to death.

The information is from Extra.