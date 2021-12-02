Tulio approaches Ravi to finish off Christian· TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will approach Ravi (Juan Paiva) to finish off Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the chapter this Thursday (2), the husband of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will hear a compromising conversation between the usurper of the identity of Renato (Cauã) with Ravi after the villain fired the boy for another delay at work because of his son .

“Because I’m your friend. And now it’s not fair for you not to help me”, will sentence the driver, when asking Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) for help. Tulio won’t miss a chance to poke. “I didn’t know you were friends,” will say the jerk.

“We are. Just as I consider myself a friend of Leila, my secretary, Elaine in the cafe and everyone who works with me. That’s the way I usually treat people,” Christian explained. Túlio will then go back and reinstate Joy’s partner (Lara Tremouroux).

Later, Santiago’s would-be successor (José de Abreu) ​​will appear with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) reporting the episode. He will also reveal his intention by rehiring Ravi.

“In the end, the driver is a bit injured and will end up giving up the game. You can be sure,” he will say to his lover, making clear his intention when admitting the boy again.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

