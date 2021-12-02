UK Approves Second Coronavirus Drug | World

The United Kingdom Medicines Agency (MHRA) announced this Thursday (2) the approval of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) treatment against coronavirus based on long-acting monoclonal antibodies. The laboratory claims that this drug even works against the new omicron variant, which has been identified in South Africa.

Sotrovimab, the name of the remedy, proved to be “safe and effective to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in people with Covid-19 from mild to moderate and at severe risk of developing a severe form of the disease“, stated the MHRA in a statement.

GSK said the treatment works against key mutations in the new omicron variant.

“Sotrovimab has shown that it works against all the variants of concern and interest defined by the World Health Organization (WHO)”, stated the laboratory.

According to the MHRA, just one dose of the drug can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 79% in adults considered to be at high risk infected and with symptoms.

The remedy is for people with mild to moderate symptoms who may develop a more severe illness. The British agency recommended use from the fifth day of symptoms.

The drug was developed in association with the Vir Biotechnology laboratory, in the United States.

In late June, the European Commission ranked the treatment as one of the top five against the coronavirus.

Sotrovimab is the second coronavirus treatment approved in a month by the UK, after molnupirvir, tablets from the American laboratory Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), which received authorization in November.