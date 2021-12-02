UK Approves Second Covid-19 Antibody Treatment

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on UK Approves Second Covid-19 Antibody Treatment 6 Views

The United Kingdom approved this Thursday (2) another cocktail of antibodies for the treatment of Covid-19. Known as Sotrovimabe, the drug is developed by the British pharmaceutical company GSK in partnership with the American Vir Biotechnology.

According to the Regulated Agency for Medicines and Health of the United Kingdom, the cocktail is recommended for mild and moderate cases in patients in the risk group and reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 79%.

This is the second treatment of the type released by British authorities, who harpovated Regeneron’s “Ronapreve” in August of this year.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have another safe and effective treatment against Covid-19, Sotrovimabe, for those at risk of developing serious illnesses,” said Dr. June Raine, the Agency’s chief executive.

Sotrovimabe was authorized for emergency use in Brazil in September this year. The board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) indicates the drug for people over 12 years old infected by the new coronavirus and who have the disease in a mild to moderate way.

GSK and Vir Biotechnology announced today that Sotrovimab, in a clinical study, showed good levels of activity against key mutations of Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa and already with three confirmed cases in Brazil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US to Announce New Measures Against Covid Amid Concerns Over Omicron Variant | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will announce this Thursday (2) a series …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved