UK Approves Second Covid-19 Antibody Treatment

The United Kingdom approved this Thursday (2) another cocktail of antibodies for the treatment of Covid-19. Known as Sotrovimabe, the drug is developed by the British pharmaceutical company GSK in partnership with the American Vir Biotechnology.

According to the Regulated Agency for Medicines and Health of the United Kingdom, the cocktail is recommended for mild and moderate cases in patients in the risk group and reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 79%.

This is the second treatment of the type released by British authorities, who harpovated Regeneron’s “Ronapreve” in August of this year.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have another safe and effective treatment against Covid-19, Sotrovimabe, for those at risk of developing serious illnesses,” said Dr. June Raine, the Agency’s chief executive.

Sotrovimabe was authorized for emergency use in Brazil in September this year. The board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) indicates the drug for people over 12 years old infected by the new coronavirus and who have the disease in a mild to moderate way.

GSK and Vir Biotechnology announced today that Sotrovimab, in a clinical study, showed good levels of activity against key mutations of Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa and already with three confirmed cases in Brazil.