Um Lugar ao Sol gives sign of life and has a better week on Ibope· TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Um Lugar ao Sol gives sign of life and has a better week on Ibope· TV News 5 Views

An audience failure by Globo’s standards, Um Lugar ao Sol is showing signs of life and has been conquering its best week at Ibope. On Wednesday night (1st), the nine o’clock soap had 24.4 points in Greater São Paulo. The weekly average of these three days of the series is 24.7, being the highest of the four weeks on air so far.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, Um Lugar ao Sol gave less hype than Jornal Nacional most days, but is showing a growing audience. Of the 21 chapters, only ten of Lícia Manzo’s plot recorded more points than the TV news.

Yesterday, Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera was the most watched program on TV and obtained a 37.2% share (participation) of 66% (total televisions turned on from 9:31 pm to 10:24 pm).

Also on the channel, Jornal Hoje scored 11.2, being the best ibope since September 29, when it had scored 11.3. Clone set a record with 15.9 points, the best Wednesday in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo so far. The rerun gave more bang than Malhação Sonhos, which registered 15.7.

Check below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, December 1st, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5
Good morning São Paulo9.4
Good morning Brazil9.1
More you7.0
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.2
SP110.1
Globe Sports10.6
Newspaper Today11.2
Afternoon Session: Rescue Below Zero10.6
The clone15.9
Workout15.7
in the times of the emperor17.0
SP221.1
the more life the better22.5
National Newspaper24.9
a place in the sun24.4
mothers of brazil15.7
Special Cinema: Invasion9.9
Globo Newspaper6.9
conversation with bial5.0
Owl: Dirty Canasta4.1
Hour 14.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8
Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am)2.4
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3.3
Speak Brazil3.7
Nowadays3.8
JR 24h (morning)4.2
General balance7.5
Proof of love6.3
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5,6
City Alert7,8
JR 24h (afternoon 2)8.2
Journal of Record9.6
The Bible9.5
when you call the heart8.9
The Farm 139,7
JR 24h (dawn)4.9
Speaks, I hear you1.7
Religious0.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
First Impact3.2
Come here2.2
Good Morning & Co.2.8
Chest Award Coupon2,3
Family Cases2.9
Jequiti Wheel Wheel3.2
gossiping3.6
indomitable heart5.5
Tomorrow is forever6.5
I give you life6.6
SBT Brazil5.7
Angel’s face6.9
Chest Award Coupon6.4
Mouse program6.0
the night3.9
Operation Mosque3.0
Reporter Connection2.7
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.7
First Impact3.2

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Meghan Markle wins last court battle against British newspaper

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won the latest round of a protracted privacy battle with …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved