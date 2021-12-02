Um Lugar ao Sol gives sign of life and has a better week on Ibope· TV News

An audience failure by Globo’s standards, Um Lugar ao Sol is showing signs of life and has been conquering its best week at Ibope. On Wednesday night (1st), the nine o’clock soap had 24.4 points in Greater São Paulo. The weekly average of these three days of the series is 24.7, being the highest of the four weeks on air so far.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, Um Lugar ao Sol gave less hype than Jornal Nacional most days, but is showing a growing audience. Of the 21 chapters, only ten of Lícia Manzo’s plot recorded more points than the TV news.

Yesterday, Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera was the most watched program on TV and obtained a 37.2% share (participation) of 66% (total televisions turned on from 9:31 pm to 10:24 pm).

Also on the channel, Jornal Hoje scored 11.2, being the best ibope since September 29, when it had scored 11.3. Clone set a record with 15.9 points, the best Wednesday in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo so far. The rerun gave more bang than Malhação Sonhos, which registered 15.7.

Check below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, December 1st, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5 Good morning São Paulo 9.4 Good morning Brazil 9.1 More you 7.0 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.2 SP1 10.1 Globe Sports 10.6 Newspaper Today 11.2 Afternoon Session: Rescue Below Zero 10.6 The clone 15.9 Workout 15.7 in the times of the emperor 17.0 SP2 21.1 the more life the better 22.5 National Newspaper 24.9 a place in the sun 24.4 mothers of brazil 15.7 Special Cinema: Invasion 9.9 Globo Newspaper 6.9 conversation with bial 5.0 Owl: Dirty Canasta 4.1 Hour 1 4.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8 Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am) 2.4 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3.3 Speak Brazil 3.7 Nowadays 3.8 JR 24h (morning) 4.2 General balance 7.5 Proof of love 6.3 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5,6 City Alert 7,8 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 8.2 Journal of Record 9.6 The Bible 9.5 when you call the heart 8.9 The Farm 13 9,7 JR 24h (dawn) 4.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.7 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 First Impact 3.2 Come here 2.2 Good Morning & Co. 2.8 Chest Award Coupon 2,3 Family Cases 2.9 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 3.2 gossiping 3.6 indomitable heart 5.5 Tomorrow is forever 6.5 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 5.7 Angel’s face 6.9 Chest Award Coupon 6.4 Mouse program 6.0 the night 3.9 Operation Mosque 3.0 Reporter Connection 2.7 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.7 First Impact 3.2

Source: Broadcasters