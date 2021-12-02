Unicorn in less than a year: the group of digital marketplaces that deliver in 15 minutes and compete with iFood and Rappi

Rodrigo Maroja, Alex Bretzner and Rafael Vasto, from Daki (Courtesy)

SAO PAULO – Both the Brazilian digital market Daki and the Mexican digital market JOKR were created this year, with the proposal to make deliveries in up to 15 minutes. To compete against apps like Doordash, iFood, Rappi and Uber Eats, startups also need fast investments. So far, venture capitalists have embraced the proposition of digital markets, which joined forces in July of this year.

The group that brings together Daki and JOKR announced an investment of US$ 260 million (R$ 1.5 billion at the current price) this Thursday (2). The funding valued the businesses together at US$1.2 billion (R$6.8 billion). Therefore, the group joined the unicorn club having been in operation for less than a year.

Delivery in minutes and without intermediaries

Daki was created in January this year by entrepreneurs Alex Bretzner, Rafael Vasto and Rodrigo Maroja. The business started with a pilot store in the São Paulo neighborhood of Pinheiros, after an investment of R$ 2 million.

“The goal is to deliver a superior delivery experience in the Brazilian market. Even with the digitization caused by the pandemic, we understand that customer satisfaction still needs to improve. The penetration of online purchases in the country is still low in comparison with other aspects of Brazilian e-commerce and with online supermarket purchases in other countries”, said Vasto in a previous interview.

JOKR was also born shortly thereafter, in March of this year. The startup was created by entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, who founded and later sold the delivery platform Foodpanda to European delivery giant DeliveryHero. Wenzel was also one of the operating partners of Softbank Latin America Fund, a fund created by the Japanese telecommunications giant and aimed at startups in Latin America. JOKR began its operations in Mexico City, but soon after expanded to cities such as New York (United States), Bogotá (Colomia) and Lima (Peru).

The two startups announced their merger in July this year. Daki focuses on the Brazilian market, while JOKR has its eye on other countries in Latin America and the United States. The delivery group puts as differentials the delivery in 15 minutes, free shipping and the operation from 7 am to 2 am in the morning. The products are currently separated into the categories of Groceries, Vegetables, Meat & Frozen, Bakery, Eggs & Dairy, Beverages, Cellar, Beer & Spirits, Tobacco Shop, Snacks, Sweets & Ice Cream, Home & Cleaning, Pharmacy, Personal Care, Pets and Baby .

The business model is vertical. Unlike applications like iFood and Rappi, startups negotiate directly with suppliers and store products in their own small distribution centers with closed doors (dark stores). Self-employed couriers can stay in breakout spaces created in each dark store during a specified time. Then they can work with other applications.

Daki is 60 dark stores in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, while JOKR has 200 of them in 15 cities around the world. Executives claim that the group has already achieved operating profit in relevant distribution centers, without specifying how many or which they would be. In a press conference about the new investment, Vasto said that the exclusion of supermarkets increases margins, while the combined one with deliverymen allows for fast deliveries.

“We are close to suppliers and control our inventory and delivery. The objective is to maximize the value extracted from the chain: we gain more efficiency in each process and the consumer receives a better experience”, stated the co-founder of Daki. “The retail industry is extremely inefficient due to the number of intermediaries. We estimate that the industry has a margin between 3% and 8%. We can achieve between 7% and 15% margin. This attracted investors to our business,” added Wenzel, the founder of JOKR.

the future as unicorn

The companies had already received a series A investment of US$170 million (at the price at the time of the agreement, around R$870 million). The round was led by investment funds Tiger Global (investor in businesses such as 99, Brex and Conta Azul), GGV Capital (IDWall, Loggi) and Balderton Capital (Merama, Revolut). Monashees, Kaszek Ventures, HV Capital, Activant Capital, Greycroft and FJ Labs completed the contribution.

A good part of the new US$260 million will be directed towards the expansion of JOKR and Daki. The Mexican startup will reach other American cities in the coming months. The Brazilian startup, on the other hand, intends to arrive in Belo Horizonte this year, and to other Brazilian capitals next year. The plan is to reach 150 distribution centers by the end of 2022. Series B came from both new and well-known group funds, such as Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, G-Squared, HV Capital, Kaszek, Mirae Asset, Monashees, Moving Capital and Tiger Global.

The ad comes after a wave of growth among startups. The new coronavirus pandemic promoted the digitization of more consumers, who even started to buy online in new categories. Possibly, grocery item deliveries are among them.

Daki and JOKR claim that the gross volume of goods traded (GMV) grows 15% weekly. Daki alone expanded its sales by more than ten times (933%) in the comparison between the second quarter and the third quarter of 2021. Companies do not disclose absolute numbers. “The investment came because we had significant growth in a few months. And it was supported by a strong value proposition, service quality and unit economics [relação entre receita e despesa por unidade de produção] healthy,” said Vasto.

In general, digitization and differentials in business models have led to a growing investor interest in startups in Latin America. The market value of open technology companies in the region grew from 0.9% to 1.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2015 and 2019. In 2020, the share jumped to 2.3%. In August 2021, to 3.4%.

In the private sphere of the venture capital It’s from private equity, Latin American startups raised $6.4 billion in the first half of this year. In the twelve months of 2020, the value had been US$ 4.1 billion. In 2019, $4.6 billion. Data are from LAVCA (Association of Private Investments in Latin America).

Specifically in Brazil, there was no drop due to the pandemic: there were US$ 2.97 billion in 2019, US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and US$ 8 billion between January and October 2021, according to the open innovation company Distrito.

“Latin America is currently the most interesting opportunity for technology companies and investors. There is a lot of opportunity to generate more efficiency in markets where consumers are underserved”, added Ralf Wenzel, founder of JOKR. Where there is great opportunity, there is also growing competition – and it would be no different in digital marketplaces.

