United States confirms first case of Ômicron variant in country – News

The health authorities of the United States confirmed this Wednesday (1st) the first case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the country. The patient was diagnosed with the new strain in the state of California, on the US west coast.

According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), the first identified case of the variant in the country was detected in a person who returned from South Africa on 22 November.

According to information from the AFP agency, the patient was fully vaccinated and had only mild symptoms. US health authorities quarantined the traveler.

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the patient tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday (29), according to CNBC.

“The individual is in quarantine and all close contacts have been notified. […] So far, everyone has tested negative,” explained Fauci. “We feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms, but actually the symptoms seem to be improving.”

The Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom, reinforced the importance of vaccination and urged the population to remain “vigilant” in relation to the disease. “Get the booster shots. Wear masks in closed places”, highlighted the politician.

Brazil and Canada had already registered cases of the Ômicron strain in the Americas. According to CNN of the United States, another 21 countries have also identified patients with the new variant worldwide.

Experts fear that Ômicron, first reported in South Africa, is more transmissible than Delta, the currently dominant strain. Pharmacists who have developed vaccines against Covid-19, such as Moderna and Pfizer, have started studies to find out whether immunizers applied in the population are effective for the new mutation.