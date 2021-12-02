US asks Supreme Court to preserve abortion rights in the country

Mississippi law that has not yet entered into force prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the state

The government of U.S asked the Supreme Court this Wednesday, 1st, that it does not eliminate the precedent that legalized the abortion across the country in 1973. The court today began the judgment of a law on the Mississippi which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy – the legislation was passed in 2018 but has not yet entered into force. State Attorney General Scott Stewart defended the measure and asked the Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 decision. For the US government, however, the court has never revoked “such a fundamental right” for the country. US Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar said during the Supreme Court hearing that overturning the law would mean an “unprecedented setback to individual rights” that would have “serious and immediate” effects.

Most of the debate has focused on eliminating the “feasibility” norm established in a 1992 decision, which allows termination of pregnancy to the point where the fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks’ gestation. The Supreme Court presiding judge, conservative John Roberts, defends eliminating this criterion and limiting the right to abortion to 15 weeks’ gestation, as in the case of Mississippi law. During the hearing, anti- and pro-abortion protesters protested in front of the Court. If the 1973 decision is overturned, about half of the 50 states are expected to take steps to veto the procedure, leaving some 36 million women without access to abortion in the territory where they live. The Supreme Court’s decision on the case is expected in June of next year.

