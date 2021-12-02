US Records First Case of Covid-19 Linked to Omicron Variant | World

The United States registered, this Wednesday (1st), the first case of Covid-19 linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition to the US, there are confirmed cases of this mutation – identified for the first time in South Africa – in at least 24 other nations. See the list here.

California health officials said the new strain of the virus was identified in a patient in the state, who is in isolation.

Anthony Fauci, adviser to the White House task force on combating the coronavirus, told a news conference that the first one infected received two doses of the vaccine and had mild symptoms.

None of the current Covid-19 vaccines prevent 100% infection and transmission. However, the chances of the vaccinated being infected and transmitting are smaller – and of developing a serious disease are even smaller.

What is known about the variant?

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021 by South Africa.

According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021, in South Africa.

On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in Europe a week earlier than previously believed, on 9 November. The first case so far had been identified on November 26 in Belgium.

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant.

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant. See ILLUSTRATION above.

A WHO official said on Wednesday (1) that preliminary information suggests that cases of the omicron variant are linked to mild symptoms of Covid-19. The statement was made in an interview with Reuters, unofficially, and he was not identified.

This employee’s report accompanies the information given, over the weekend, by the South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, who made the first warning about the micron. She said she has noticed an increase in healthy young people with signs of fatigue in her office. See the VIDEO below.

