US registers first case of Ômicron variant – International

LOS ANGELES – The U.S confirmed the first case of Ômicron variant in the country, detected in a person in California, reported on Wednesday, 1, the federal agency of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The individual was a traveler who returned from the South Africa on Nov. 22, 2021,” the agency said in a statement. “The person, who has been fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms that are improving, is in quarantine,” added the text. Epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, senior health adviser for the White House said the patient entered the country on November 22 and tested positive for the disease on November 29.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are taking steps to tighten testing rules for travelers arriving in the country from abroad. Among the options considered are requiring travelers to test themselves the day before boarding for the US, regardless of vaccination status, and mandatory post-arrival testing.

Officials said, however, that these measures would only give the country time, as the strain’s high transmissibility would make its arrival in the US inevitable.

Much remains unknown about the new variant. It remains to be seen, for example, whether it can increase the chances of serious illness and how it interacts with vaccines. Fauci said it will take two to four weeks to learn more about Ômicron.

The announcement of the first case in the US comes just before the planning of the new strategy to combat the coronavirus in winter, which will be drawn up by the US president, Joe Biden, this Thursday. The Democrat tried to contain alarm about the variant by saying it was a cause for concern but not panic.

Biden and public health officials have stepped up their calls for more Americans to be vaccinated — and for those who have been vaccinated to receive booster shots to maximize their protection against the virus.

The Ômicron variant has already been identified on five continents and several countries, including Brazil, Spain, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, Austria and Portugal. /AFP and AP