US tightens travel rules and countries control borders to contain Ômicron

By David Shepardson and Elaine Lies

WASHINGTON/TOKYO (Reuters) – Airplane passengers destined for the United States will face stricter Covid-19 testing rules, and more countries tighten border controls amid uncertainty about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and its ability to circumvent the protection of vaccines.

Japan and Hong Kong said they will tighten travel restrictions and Malaysia has temporarily banned travelers from countries considered at risk. Japan, which had already suspended entry for all foreigners, reported its second case of the new variant on Wednesday.

Other countries are bracing for more cases: Australia said at least two people already likely infected visited Sydney sites, and Denmark said one infected person attended a major concert.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that “widespread travel restrictions will not impede international spread and impose a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods”, but also advised indisposed, at-risk people aged 60 and over and who do not vaccinated themselves to postpone travel.

Investors remained tense on Wednesday, despite financial markets reacting to sharp drops the day before in the wake of comments by the chief executive of Moderna, who expressed doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 in fighting Ômicron.

Since then, global health officials have offered reassurances and reiterated calls for people to get vaccinated.

“Our best form of defense remains our vaccines,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

“It’s possible, of course, it’s possible they’re less effective. We just don’t know for sure yet. But it is also very likely that they will remain effective against serious diseases”, he said.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said that over the next two weeks laboratory tests will indicate whether the blood of vaccinated people has enough antibodies to neutralize the new strain.

The European Union brought forward the start of its vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years in a week, rescheduling it for December 13th.

BioNTech’s chief executive said the vaccine the company is partnering with Pfizer will likely provide strong protection against serious Ômicron-related illnesses.

Both the UK and the US have expanded their booster dose programs in response to the new variant.

First reported in southern Africa a week ago, Ômicron highlights the disparity between large vaccination initiatives in rich countries and sparse inoculation in the developing world.

(By David Shepardson in Washington, Sakura Murakami and Elaine Lies in Tokyo, Reju Jose and Jamie Freed in Sydney and Reuters newsrooms)

