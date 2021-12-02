USA has 10 million vacancies, but they do not arouse interest; understand why | Economy

Disclosure Changing labor legislation increases American disinterest

The pandemic implied changes in people’s daily lives in a variety of ways and, in the world of work, it was no different. If before, companies could afford not to worry so much about the feeling of their employees in relation to working conditions, betting on hundreds of unemployed workers, the scenario is not the same anymore, at least in the United States.

Since the beginning of the post-pandemic recovery, the country has seen a massive exodus of workers from the market. As of April, when the first spike in layoffs was recorded, nearly four million Americans a month decided to leave the active job market on their own.

And in many cases the resignation occurs without the guarantee of another job or even the intention to look for one.

And even the end of government aid payments has not changed the picture, which intrigues economists and public authorities.

The phenomenon has even gained a name and an entry on Wikipedia. It was called “The Great Resignation”, probably an allusion to other crises faced by the American economy, the most famous of which occurred in 1929, known as the Great Depression.

According to the country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of Americans who left their jobs in September, the latest data available, was 4.4 million, up from the 4.3 million recorded in August.

At the end of September, there were 10.4 million vacancies in the United States, slightly down from August, but still high by American standards. The unemployment rate in the country is at 4.6%.

Uncertainty at work

Many analysts and businessmen were betting that the end of aid programs paid by the government to cool the effects of the pandemic, which were ended in early September, could make people look for jobs again, but that’s not what happened until the end of the year. time.

Those who closely follow the phenomenon highlight other points that may be prompting Americans to rethink their relationship with work. This in a country known for valuing professional performance as one of the priorities in life.

Part of the dropouts this year is due to dissatisfaction. During the pandemic, disgruntled employees found it more difficult to leave their jobs in an environment marked by uncertainty and with economies suffering from the effects of Covid-19.

With the advance of vaccination in the USA, this amount was diluted and more and more Americans chose to leave their posts.

New way of relating to work

And the coronavirus has affected the way you work in many other ways. With the adoption of teleworking, employees were forced to spend more time at home with relatives, children and spouses, which allowed them to rethink the way they related to their jobs and the people around them.

The professor at the University of Texas, Anthony Klotz, who coined the term “The Great Resignation”, linked, in an interview with Bloomberg agency, the departure of workers from their posts to the so-called “pandemic epiphanies”.

The expression refers to reflections on the use of time, on the family, on life projects – and even on death – that took place during the pandemic.

And since it’s not all flowers, the workload has increased as well. The hours were no longer those of office times, but began to consume a good part of the individuals’ day. If you’ve worked or are still on a remote, you know what you’re talking about.

As a result, many of these workers may simply have reached a breaking point after months and months of higher workloads and other pressures, causing them to rethink their work and life goals.

In many cases the jobs required a psychological, sometimes even physical, effort that these employees were no longer willing to pay.

All of this may have made people turn their backs on office business hours. And that happened, at least in the US, especially in those sectors that were most in demand by the pandemic.

higher turnover

According to a recent study published in Havard Business Review, involving the analysis of nine million professional records, workers between the ages of 30 and 45 represent more than 20% of those who left the US workforce between 2020 and 2021.

According to the study, the move to teleworking may have led employers to feel that hiring less experienced people would be riskier at a time when new employees would not have the benefit of in-person training and mentoring.

This scenario would create a greater demand for mid-career employees, who would have greater bargaining power and ease in obtaining new positions.

The most affected sectors, according to the report, were healthcare, with a 3.6% jump in layoffs, and technology, with a 4.5% rise.

The 2021 Job Trends Index, released by Microsoft in March, highlighted that more than 40% of the global workforce is considering leaving their jobs this year.

In the same vein, a survey carried out by the consultancy PwC in early August of 752 US executives showed that 88% of them identified higher turnover than normal in the companies they run.

Thus, at the heart of this new phase of the labor market, which will definitely not be the same in the post-pandemic – there seems to be in the US what economists call incompatibilities between what employers want and what employees want.

Previous rules no longer work

The rules that were played in the period before the pandemic do not seem to work anymore, at least in this first moment.

If before, any job offer could be accepted, now, the hesitation gains space, with greater demand for responsibility from companies, in terms of work safety, and from the State, through public policies to protect workers.

It is worth remembering that this movement of abandoning the posts occurs amid greater union mobilization that crosses the US and also gained strength with the onset of the pandemic.

“I think we’re entering a period where companies are trying to figure out: ‘Who are we in this new world of work? What kind of schedule do we want to give our employees?’ Is that just a permanently high drop-out rate? Or is it a tipping point, and we’re back to normal? I think a lot of that will depend on what we learn about who’s stopping, why they’re stopping and how companies respond,” Klotz said in an interview with Business Insider in October.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the phenomenon of the “Great Renunciation” is here to stay and whether the pandemic served to boost the demands of a worker who seeks a better balance between work and personal life.

What is certain is that the pandemic is not over, nor is its impact on the world of work.