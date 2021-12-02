Usiminas inaugurates project in Itatiaiuu to end use of dams – Economy

Investment will allow the company to end the cycle of using dams

(photo: Guto Aeraphe/Divulgao Usiminas)

With investments of around R$ 235 million, Usiminas inaugurated this Wednesday (1st/12) the new system for disposing of filtered tailings, in Itatiaiuu, in the Central Region of the state. The project will help the company end the cycle of using the dams for the disposal of tailings generated during mining.

The filtration plant is fully connected to the ore processing process, which includes stages such as sieving (separation and reject by particle size), jigage (separation by density), magnetism and flotation (ore adjustment).

According to the company, the amount invested also includes the preparation of the area that will receive the tailings, forming a pile, and the transport of material between the two points. During the peak of the work, around 600 jobs were created. Another 120 professionals will work directly in the operation of the system.

The plant will also allow the company to increase the level of water recirculation, reducing the need for abstraction from rivers or wells. In 2018, Usiminas filed the request for environmental licensing of the filtered tailings disposal system with the Regional Superintendence for the Environment and Sustainable Development (Supram) of the state government.

The president of Usiminas, Sergio Leite, says that the project is fundamental from the point of view of sustainability. “A very important investment. With the implementation of this process, we take an important step in the ESG Agenda (acronym in English for Environmental, Social and Governance) and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and sustainability of operations. In this way, we remain committed to our environmental and social goals, with important advances in the legacies that are being built by the company”.

The CEO of Minerao Usiminas, Carlos Rezzonico, says that the Dry Stacking project is the result of work started in 2016, when the company began studies to align operations with new technologies. “We seek national and international standards of excellence, aiming to make our processes even safer and more sustainable. It is very gratifying to deliver this plant, fulfilling yet another commitment of our company to society”, says Rezzonico.