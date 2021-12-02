Vaccine likely to prevent severe case, says secretary

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said today that vaccines may be less effective against the micron variant of the coronavirus, but that they should still protect those infected with the new strain from serious illnesses.

“Our best form of defense is still our vaccines,” Javid told Sky News.

“It is possible, of course, it is possible that it will be less effective. We just don’t know for sure yet. But it is also very likely that it will remain effective against serious diseases,” he said.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said that over the next two weeks laboratory tests will indicate whether the blood of vaccinated people has enough antibodies to neutralize the new strain.

The European Union brought forward the start of its vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years in a week, rescheduling it for December 13th.

BioNTech’s chief executive said the vaccine the company is partnering with Pfizer will likely provide strong protection against serious omicron diseases.

Both the UK and the US have expanded their booster dose programs in response to the new variant.

First reported in southern Africa a week ago, omicron highlights the disparity between large vaccination initiatives in rich countries and sparse inoculation in the developing world.

* With information from Reuters