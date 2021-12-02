‘Vaccine passport’: Paes retreats from the requirement in shopping malls, taxis and app cars and talks about the decree’s ‘exaggeration’

RIO — Two hours after signing a decree that expanded the scope of the “vaccine passport”, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), backed down and stated that there was an “exaggeration” in this Thursday’s document and that tomorrow it will review the requirement of requesting proof of vaccination to get into taxis — which would also be extended to application cars — and shopping malls in the city.

São Paulo: City Hall decides to cancel New Year’s Eve parties

Initially, the decree increased the list of establishments in which proof of immunization against Covid-19 is required, requiring the presentation of the certificate to access malls, go indoors or with coverage of restaurants and bars, and stay in hotels and use individual transport services (check out the full list below). The measure is already valid from this Thursday.

‘Passport’: taxi drivers and employees of establishments are taken by surprise after the announcement of a decree that requires proof

— We have to see the practicality and effectiveness of the decree. There are some areas that were an exaggeration, such as taxis and shopping. I don’t think it’s necessary, so we’re going to back off the taxi and shopping order tomorrow,” Paes said. — I didn’t have details of all areas and when I saw taxi and shopping I decided to take it out. We have to do something achievable. We cannot demand what will not be fulfilled. What we have is fulfillable,” he added.

See where the passport would be required (without the backoff promised by Paes):

Hotels, vacation rentals and hosting platforms

Bars, cafeterias, restaurants indoors or with any coverage;

beauty and beauty salons;

Shopping centers and shopping centers;

Taxis or passenger transport application service

Gyms, swimming pools, training centers, Olympic clubs and villas;

Sports stadiums and gymnasiums;

Cinemas, theaters, concert halls, game rooms, circuses

Entertainment activities such as nightclubs, concert halls and parties

Tourist sites, museums, exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks, theme parks,

Conferences, conventions and trade fairs.

Know more

To the point Ômicron: the cat-and-mouse fight between vaccines and variants



Lauro and Gabeira The emergence of the Ômicron variant and its impact in Brazil



Malu is ON Ricardo Paes de Barros: We are no longer a model to turn a country with no direction in the fight against poverty



CBN Panorama New attempt to vote the PEC of precatório; Greater control of vaccination in Rio; 2nd day of the Kiss nightclub trial





Vaccine Quiz: find out when you should take your next dose in Rio

Are you going to travel? Learn how to get the Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Covid-19: fines for those who fail to comply with the ‘vaccine passport’ decree are already being applied next week

Vaccination in Rio: check the calendar, locations and type of vaccine for the booster dose

Scientific Committee: ‘Minimize the risk of having an unvaccinated tourism’

The inspection of the norms will be in charge of the Health Surveillance Institute (Ivisa-Rio). It is the responsibility of each location to “control the entry of each individual on its premises, upon presentation of proof of vaccination together with an identity document with a photo”. In addition, the administration of each location needs to keep access to its facilities free from disturbance and crowding.

The Vaccine Passport Timeline

About the city’s decision not to apply for a vaccination passport to public offices, Paes said that “all servers were required to deliver the document’ to prove that they are vaccinated. He did not comment on why the municipality will not require schools and universities that cover the document.