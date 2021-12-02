Vaccines and Ômicron: What Laboratories Said About Efficacy Against Variant

Since it was reported to the WHO (World Health Organization) by South Africa on 24 November, the Ômicron variant has generated discussions about the impacts it may have on the effectiveness of vaccines. Although there is so far no record of deaths caused by the new strain, it is causing concern in authorities around the world for having a greater number of mutations – which could make it more transmissible than previous variants.

Laboratories, in recent days, have been speaking out about what they know so far and their expectations regarding the possible need for the development of updated vaccines. With tests already underway, it is expected that in two or three weeks there will be results that indicate whether it will be necessary for the vaccines to undergo modifications. See what each lab said about the Ômicron variant.

Pfizer/BioNTech – The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine likely offers protection against severe cases of the Ômicron variant, according to Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech. In a statement to Reuters, the CEO said the vaccines are unlikely to have the same protection against mild and moderate cases of Covid-19 caused by the new variant. He believes, however, that the effectiveness against the severe form of the disease (where hospitalization or intensive care is required) must be maintained.

“For me, there is no reason to be particularly concerned. The only thing that worries me right now is the fact that there are people who have not been vaccinated,” Sahin said. He added that booster doses could also help prevent severe cases of Ômicron and that he expected the launch of an updated vaccine, with an initial batch of 25 to 50 million doses — which should take about 100 days, as long as regulators approve .

Oxford/AstraZeneca – The University of Oxford stated that “there is no evidence that vaccines cannot prevent severe cases of Covid-19 caused by Ômicron” and added that it is ready to rapidly develop an updated version of the AstraZeneca vaccine if necessary. “Despite the emergence of new variants over the past year, vaccines have continued to provide high levels of protection against severe cases of the disease, and there is no evidence so far that it is different with Ômicron,” the university said in a statement. The institution said it will carefully assess the impact of the variant on its vaccine.

Modern – Moderna may have a booster dose against Covid-19, aimed at combating the Ômicron variant, tested and ready to apply for authorization in the US in March, said the company’s president, Stephen Hoge, on Wednesday (1). Hoge said he believed that booster doses carrying genes that specifically target mutations in the newly discovered Ômicron variant would be the quickest way to deal with any anticipated reductions in vaccine effectiveness that it might cause. “We have already started this program”, he declared. The company is also working on a multivalent vaccine that would include up to four different variants of the coronavirus, including Ômicron. This could take another several months, according to the executive.

Sputnik – The Sputnik vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, probably works against the Ômicron variant, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Fund for Direct Investment. He also said that the country would be ready to produce hundreds of millions of booster doses, if necessary. Although it has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), the vaccine is being applied in some countries, such as Nicaragua.

Novavax – Novavax has started work on a new version of the Covid-19 vaccine, targeting the Ômicron variant. The drugmaker said the immunizing agent would be ready to start testing in the coming weeks. The vaccine contains a spike protein developed based on the gene sequence of Ômicron — a version of the protein that would activate the immune system without causing disease. The Novavax vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in Indonesia and the Philippines and plans to seek approval in the United States by year’s end. The drugmaker has also applied for approval in Canada and the European Medicines Agency.