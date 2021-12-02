Vaccines work against the omicron variant, according to preliminary analysis

São Paulo – Preliminary data from Israel show that the Pfizer vaccine remains effective against the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. “There is evidence that individuals fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, within six months or with the booster, are also protected against the variant omicron“, said today (30) the minister of Health of the country, Nitzan Horowitz. A report from local authorities identified a slight drop in protection, but attested that the immunizing agent is highly effective in preventing severe cases of covid-19.

The data still require further studies and revisions, as even the manufacturer Pfizer is still conducting efficacy tests and is expected to announce results in the coming weeks. But the Israeli results are encouraging, and reinforce the need for vaccination. Even because the unvaccinated may have two and a half times more chances of developing serious conditions with omicron. It can also be up to one and a half times more contagious and has a greater vaccine escape than delta.

Against the delta variant, which is now dominant in most of the world, including Brazil, Pfizer’s vaccine is 95% effective against the manifestation of the virus. While against omicron there is a decline to 90%, but it remains at a level considered high. In the prevention of severe symptoms, it reaches 93% with the new strain identified in South Africa. If the results are confirmed, it is predictable to expect that the other vaccines available in Brazil – CoronaVac, Janssen and AstraZeneca – continue to work.

Vaccines x omicron

Neuroscientist Mellanie Fontes-Dutra, a researcher at the Covid-19 Analysis Network, reinforces that the data are preliminary. “There is room for a certain optimism, as we have been able to observe so far, but more data needs to be considered so that we can have a better perception of the situation.”

As more studies are developed and science clarifies the real threats of the omicron variant, Melanie reinforces the need to follow the known recipe against covid-19. “Keep taking care of yourself, preferably using a PFF2 mask, always seeking physical distance, well-ventilated, well-ventilated environments and vaccination. We have no evidence that vaccines do not protect. On the contrary, we have positive signs.”

Regarding the information from directors of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, that a drop in efficacy would be likely with the omicron variant, Melanie states that this is a standard procedure. “When we read that ‘Pharmaceutical X says that vaccine may be ineffective against omicron‘, it means that it is a speculation, and that it is part of the pharmaceutical company’s outline to prepare itself in case this happens, to deliver a more updated vaccine as soon as possible”, he assesses.

Has arrived

Brazil also confirmed today that the variant is already in the country. Two cases were identified, sequenced by the Hospital Albert Einstein, and confirmed by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo. There are two passengers coming from South Africa in the last few days, before the borders were closed yesterday (29). The State Health Department reported that the cases are a 47-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. There is no record that they were vaccinated in São Paulo, at least.

“In view of the positive results, the Albert Einstein laboratory took the initiative to carry out the genetic sequencing of the samples. The laboratory notified Anvisa about the positive results of the tests and about the start of procedures for genetic sequencing on 11/29 and, as of today, 11/30, reported that, in previous analyses, the omicron variant of SARS was identified. -Cov-2”, states in a statement the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Balance

Meanwhile, Brazil registered 305 deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With the addition, the country has at least 614,681 dead, not counting with widespread underreporting. 9,710 new cases have also been reported, totaling 22,094,459 since the outbreak began in March 2020. The country has about 65% of the population fully immunized and more than 80% have already taken the first dose. Of these, more than 22 million are late with the second dose, which worries science.