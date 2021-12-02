Vaper use doubles chances of erectile dysfunction, study says

Men who use e-cigarettes or vaporizers are twice as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction as those who don’t, shows a study published this week in the medical journal. American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

According to the American website Insider, this is the first research to link the use of vaporizers to male sexual health.

The scientists evaluated data from more than 13,000 men, age 20 and older, collected in the tobacco use survey. Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study.

According to the survey, men who reported daily e-cigarette smoking were 2.2 times more likely to have erectile dysfunction than those who never tried “replacement” for regular cigarettes.

In a smaller sample of men under 65, with a normal BMI (body mass index) and no history of cardiovascular disease, the trend persisted: ‘vapers’ were 2.4 times more likely to suffer from erectile problems.

Erectile dysfunction affects about one in five men over the age of 20 in the United States, according to the study’s estimate. But the authors acknowledged that there may be bias in the reported data for both rates of vaporization and erectile dysfunction.

“Overall, e-cigarettes are probably less harmful than smoking in that they replace cigarettes,” wrote El Shahawy, assistant professor in NYU Langone’s Department of Population Health, in an email to Insider.

“For men who smoke and want to change because vaporization is less harmful, they should try to limit vaporization as it is simply not without risk,” he added.

The research did not take into account whether the volunteers were taking any medication that could increase the risk of erectile dysfunction, such as antidepressants or beta blockers.