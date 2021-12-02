Vasco announces the departure of three more players after the end of Serie B

With the melancholic end of Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Vasco started the ‘cleaning’ in its squad. This Wednesday (1), the club announced, through its social networks, the departure of three more players: Ernando, Wálber and Michel.

The first, who had arrived from Bahia at the beginning of the season, was the only one of the three who had economic rights linked to Cruzmaltino. The other two were on loan from Cuiabá and Grêmio, respectively, and are returning to their teams.

In addition to Ernando, Walber and Michel, Vasco also said goodbye to other players, such as defensive midfielder Andrey, full-back Zeca and forward Léo Jabá, who didn’t even finish Serie B by Gigante da Colina.

Check out the Vasco press release:

In the process of reformulation aiming at the 2022 season, the Vasco da Gama Football Department defined this Wednesday (12/01) the departures of defensive midfielder Michel and defenders Ernando and Walber. Both will not have the contract renewed at the end of the relationship.

Hired from Bahia at the beginning of the season, Ernando says goodbye to Gigante da Colina with 27 matches played. Michel and Walber, who arrived for the Brazilian Nationals from Grêmio and Cuiabá, played in seven and eight games, respectively.

Vasco da Gama thanks the athletes for their efforts and wishes them luck in their career.