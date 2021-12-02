Vasco announces the end of negotiations for the return of Ricardo Gomes

O Vasco officially announced, this Wednesday afternoon, the end of negotiations with Ricardo Gomes. Through a note, the club informed that both parties had cordially decided to end talks for a possible return of the former coach to Cruz-Maltino. So far, the reason for the end of the negotiations has not been informed.

The Hill Giant also informed that it continues to reformulate the Football Department with a view to the 2022 season and that it will soon communicate the changes. President Jorge Salgado mentioned the name of Ricardo Gomes in a video released by a fan last Monday.

Over the past week, Ricardo Gomes has been negotiating to occupy the position of technical director, a kind of soccer coordinator, being the link between the CEO (acronym for Chief Executive Officer, a kind of main director, in this case, of soccer). The club also intends to bring an executive director to occupy the portfolio that belonged to Alexandre Bird.

After a melancholy campaign in Serie B, Vasco plans to announce names for several positions in the Football Department. In addition to a technical director and a football director, the club also negotiates with a coach for the next season. The name of Zé Ricardo is the favorite and was also mentioned by the president in the video.

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and Ricardo Gomes cordially decided to end, this Wednesday (01/12), negotiations for a possible visit of the professional to São Januário. Gigante da Colina continues to reformulate the Football Department aiming at the 2022 season and will communicate in its official vehicles as soon as this process is concluded.