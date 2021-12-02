Vasco ends negotiations with Ricardo Gomes for the football department – 12/01/2021

In an official press release, Vasco informed that it has ended negotiations with Ricardo Gomes to occupy a position in the club’s football department. Cruzmaltino also highlights that the outcome was cordial.

Last Monday, in a video that went viral on social networks, Vasco president Jorge Salgado had told a fan that he was “bringing” the professional and that he was on his way to “the end of the negotiation” with coach Zé Ricardo.

“We are in the final phase of negotiations with a coach, who must be Zé Ricardo. We are also bringing Ricardo Gomes and we have to close with a football director, who are in a final phase. [de negociação]. After this reformulation, we are going to the game again”, said the agent, in an excerpt of the conversation.

The club is currently trying to rebuild the portfolio. The idea of ​​the summit is to agree with three names: a soccer director, a coordinator — which would be the position of Ricardo Gomes — and a coach. Alexandre Bird, who was executive director, left São Januário on the 11th. With him, coach Fernando Diniz also left.

Former defender with spells in Fluminense, Benfica and PSG, Ricardo Gomes identifies with Vasco and the fans’ affection. He was the champion coach of the Copa do Brasil in 2011, a title hitherto unprecedented in Colina. After suffering a serious stroke on the edge of the lawn, that season, he returned to work at Cruzmaltino in 2013, in a directorship.

See Vasco’s note:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and Ricardo Gomes cordially decided to end, this Wednesday (01/12), negotiations for a possible visit of the professional to São Januário. Gigante da Colina continues to reformulate the Football Department with a view to the 2022 season and will communicate in its official vehicles as soon as this process is completed“