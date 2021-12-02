Vasco has a busy day, starts ‘barca’ and confirms the first players to leave the club for 2022

This Wednesday (1), Cruzmaltino confirmed the end of negotiations with Ricardo Gomes for a position on the board, in addition to the departure of Andrey, Ernando, Michel and Walber, who will not be left for the 2022 season

Regarding the former coach, champion of Brazil’s Cup with Vasco in 2011, the Rio de Janeiro club released an official note confirming the end of negotiations to bring him. At first, as a technical coordinator, but that won’t happen again.

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and Ricardo Gomes have cordially decided to close, this Wednesday (01/12), negotiations for a possible visit of the professional to São Januário. Gigante da Colina continues to reformulate the Football Department with a view to the season 2022 and will communicate in its official vehicles as soon as this process is concluded”, informed the club’s advisors.

Already in the cast, four names officially said goodbye to the Cruzmaltino in this fourth. The first of them the Andrey steering wheel, revealed at the base of the club and that his contract, ending on December 31, will not be renewed. The 23-year-old has been in the pro since 2016 and is now free on the market.

Beyond, defenders Ernando and Walber, both hired in 2021, do not stay in São Januário, as well as the steering wheel Michel, this will be returned to the Guild after loan.

Of the quartet, who most played in 2021 was Andrey, with 43 games, followed by Ernando (27), Walber (8, arrived midway through the season) and Michel (7).

After confirming your stay at the Serie B for another year, Vasco started a restructuring process, led by President Jorge Salgado, for the 2022 season, which includes the arrival of a new coach, board members such as a football executive, as well as players.

Coach Fernando Diniz and football executive Alexandre Bird were the first to leave the club, even before the end of Series B, already starting this restructuring.

For coach, Joe Ricardo, who passed by the club between 2017 and 2018, classifying Vasco for the dispute of their last Libertadores Conmebol (2018), has an agreement underway, as revealed by President Jorge Salgado, in statements to a fan, in a video published on social networks. Both parties have already defined the last details for their return to São Januário.