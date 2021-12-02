Vegetable soup recipe with delicious noodles

When the weather gets cold, we always think of soup, right!? Then learn a delight called vegetable soup with noodles.

In a recipe that is for the guys who like a tasty recipe that doesn’t require a lot of time to prepare, you’ll learn how to make it here!



The recipe for vegetable soup with noodles takes about 50 minutes to prepare and can yield up to six servings.

See below the step by step for you to rock with this simple, easy and cheap recipe.

INGREDIENTS OF VEGETABLE SOUP WITH NOODLES

1 chopped medium onion

250 g of beef (preferably muscle or rib)

1 chopped medium tomato

2 medium potatoes cut into cubes

2 medium carrots cut into cubes

2 medium sized cassavas cut into cubes

12 chopped pods

2 cups of noodles (like ringlets or shells or Hail Marys or angel hair)

1 meat broth tablet

1 seasoning envelope

1 pinch of black pepper or pepperoni pepper

1 cup of finely chopped parsley and chives

salt to taste

Water to a little more than half of the pressure cooker

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Put a strand of oil in the pressure cooker. Add the onion and let it brown. Add the beef and let it brown. Add the chopped tomatoes. Place the broth and sazon seasoning envelope. Add the potatoes, carrots, yucca and beans and let it cook for 3 minutes (always stirring so as not to stick to the bottom of the pan). Add the parsley and chives, pepper, salt and finally the water. Note: The water must be added until it exceeds a little more than half of the pressure cooker. Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, uncover the pan and add the pasta. Once the noodles are cooked, turn off the pan and serve.

