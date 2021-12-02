Video! Anitta suffers from suffocation after being trapped in a recording system

The singer Anitta went through a hell of a lot of trouble this past Monday (29), in the midst of recording his new video with Pedro Sampaio. The famous ended up getting stuck in a part of the production set.

While recording a scene that simulated a show full of lights and set design, the artist entered a metal alligator that was in space and ended up not being able to get out of the animal’s mouth.

The unusual moment ended up being recorded by one of the fans who was watching the recording and quickly went viral on social media. The video, including, it was even reposted by the funkeira herself, who was amused by the situation: “Guys, I was trapped inside the crocodile’s mouth (laughs)”.

“The video of Anitta stuck in the crocodile’s mouth while shooting the new clip is the most unusual thing you’re going to see today,” said a Twitter user sharing the video.

Still without giving many details, the new video by Anitta was recorded in the city of Belém, Pará. The production, which is a partnership with Pedro Sampaio, will have participation of influencers Leona Vingativa and Ruivinha de Marte. The video will be released in December 2021.

He returned to the United States full of happiness

Still on the recording of the new video, Anitta made a point of telling fans that she was more than satisfied with her work. Through the stories, the artist talked about the incredible day she had and warned that his stay in Brazil had come to an end.

“Guys, today was a blessed day. People, people from Belém, wow, that was everything. What a wonderful place, what a wonderful people, thank you so much. I can’t stop thinking about something else. This clip is going to be beautiful, it’s going to be wonderful, December, jaja the song is here and, our people, that was it”, he pointed out.

The famous one, who stayed a little less than a week in Tupinikim lands, joked about the fact that it caused the biggest buzz in a few days traveling through the country of origin. The funkeira returned to the United States, where she has been living for the last year.

“It was good while it lasted. I came to Brazil, caused it, threw smoke, explosion, fun, event and I’m coming back because I already have some commitments to make there in Miami. Several, even”, he added.