Video: Covington explains to Usman after UFC 268: “It’s All Love” | combat

With the success of “trash talk”, the provocations between fighters, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish which rivalries are genuinely personal and which are fabricated in MMA. The feud between welterweights Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is an example of this. The two have exchanged many stings in recent years – the American Covington was even accused of racism when talking about Nigeria, Usman’s home country. After UFC 268, an event in which the two faced each other for the second time, however, the two showed their respect for each other soon after the match.

The series “The Thrill And The Agony”, which features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the main UFC events, revealed this Wednesday the content of the chat between the two fighters at the signal of the last siren of the fight, on the last 6th of November in New York.

1 of 2 Colby Covington tells Kamaru Usman: “It’s just love” — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Colby Covington tells Kamaru Usman: “It’s just love” — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

– You know I’m just trying to sell (the fight) to you – says Covington in the images caught by the UFC camera.

“I know, I know,” Kamaru replies.

‘It’s just love,’ adds Colby, using an English expression that means there is respect for others.

The rest of the conversation is intelligible, but the two remain face-to-face long enough for referee Dan Miragliotta to joke:

– Go kiss later! Get back to your corners!

The series episode also takes a backstage look at UFC 267, the October 30 event that crowned Glover Teixeira the light heavyweight champion. The Brazilian remembers the company’s president, Dana White, that in 2004 the manager already said that he had his eye on him, but that he needed to regularize his situation in the United States to fight on Ultimate.

– And now I’ve conquered this belt! – says Glover, who also embraces former fighter and current UFC ambassador Rodrigo Minotauro on his way out of the Octagon.

Check out the video below: