VIDEO: Fans accuse Dynho of touching Sthefane’s intimate part | The Farm 13

Dynho Alves is not being well regarded outside of ‘The Farm 13‘. The dancer who is part of the rural reality show still doesn’t know he’s single. MC Mirella, ex-wife of the artist, known in the music world and ex-participant of the millionaire competition, has already ended up with a pawn who remains confined and not knowing he is single. This Wednesday night (1), a video showing the competitor and Sthefane Matos, known as Sthe Matos is going viral on social media.

The program’s viewers and Internet users who follow PlayPlus, paid streaming from record, are accusing Dynho of allegedly putting one foot in the pool, on Sthefane Matos’ intimate part. The digital influencer and the dancer are tightly knit in the game and cause a lot of buzz in the outside world. The video divided opinions, while for some it was just a camera game, for others there was something beyond friendship.

Another video is also messing with the head of the sofa audience. Dynho Alves appears lying down, facing Sthefane Matos for a long time with the lights off, suddenly the pawn calls the digital influencer with his hands to approach him. Sthe, engaged to Victor Igoh, refuses and remains lying on her mattress. The close-up on the “friendly” invitation from MC Mirella’s ex-husband is sharp.

Solange Gomes became an agenda between best friends Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. The famous complained about Gugu’s ex-bathtub: “There’s no argument, there’s no justification for talking about me, and he keeps making up this bunch of stuff. She said a lot of things about me yesterday, that I’m being carried by friends, that I don’t know what it is there. Just because I didn’t go to Roça and she came back from three or four Roças? Her merit, right? To her credit that she came back from all these gardens. My merit is that I win the exams, that I have been here until now, that people protect me too, that I stay here”.

Continues after advertising

Sthefane Matos roared: “That’s why I don’t even play with her, it’s a few words.” The game partner confessed that he already trusted Solange Gomes: “I even trusted her, I trusted her because of the relationship we were having. At parties, bro, how I play with her. Bil plays with her like shit, making fun of it!”. During the chat, the chosen ‘Paiol TikTok’ needled the television veteran.

“In a little while she’s going to say that you’re hitting on her, that you said you were going to stay with her. She’s going to say in a little while that you were showing off for her, that you disrespected your wife, throwing yourself at her”, shot Sthefane Matos on Solange Gomes, former assistant of Gugu Liberato, in ‘A Fazenda’. Dynho Alves agreed: “Yeah, that’s what’s missing, just there for her to talk.”

Another hot chat involving Sthefane Matos happened with Dayane Mello. Dynho Alves and funk player MC Gui were also present at the tree house. Day questioned the young person: “Hey, Teté, were you that one of your friends, the shyest or the most relaxed? I was the shyest of my four friends”. Sthe replied on the tip of her tongue: “I was always shy, but I was up to a lot”.

DYNHo putting his toe on Sthe’s frog in the pool and she pulling his foot for him to stick more — ❄🌬❄☃⛇ (@Retuitandol) December 1, 2021

the camera game on sthe and dynho is very good the cameramans are playing with the public #the farm — ray 🔥 (@ray commented) December 1, 2021

I just saw the two of them in the pool and Him with his feet touching her parts…. really look like….. — Ro. ✩彡 (@DailyConversation7) December 1, 2021