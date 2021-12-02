VIDEO: Paysandu opens 2-0, Remo reacts and draws classic at Curuzu for Copa Verde | Soccer

There was no lack of emotion in the reunion of the fans from Pará with the classic Re-Pa. In the 761st edition of the biggest rivalry in the Amazon, Paysandu and Remo drew 2-2 for the first leg of the Copa Verde semifinal, on Wednesday night (1), at the Curuzu Stadium. The score leaves the finalist definition for the weekend.











Neto Pessoa was decisive to leave the semifinal open (Igor Mota/O Liberal)

On the field, Papão even opened 2-0 in the first half, with goals from José Aldo and Laércio. But Leão reacted in the final stage and Neto Pessoa shook the net twice to guarantee equality. The Azulinos played with one less after Uchôa’s expulsion, in the second half.

The North’s representative in the Copa Verde final will only be discovered next Saturday (4), when the rivals return to duel at Baenão. The match is scheduled to start at 5pm. The winner will face Vila Nova-GO or Nova Mutum-MT in the decision.,

THE GAME

The hot weather before the ball rolled was carried over to the pitch. Vibrant, Paysandu pressed Remo’s ball out and quickly led to danger to the opponent’s goal. The first goal could have been scored as early as 3, when Fredson failed to get the ball back. Danrlei went face to face with Vinícius, but the azulino goalkeeper performed a miracle.

The bicolor pressure came out strong, while the Lion was very much the one seen in the final rounds of Serie B: disjointed and erased. Thus, the score was inaugurated at 14, in a fulminating counterattack by Paysandu. Danrlei insisted on the play, stole the ball from Fredson and found Jhonnatan, who crossed for José Aldo to hit first: 1-0 Papão.











José Aldo celebrates the first goal scored in the derby against Remo (Tarso Sarraf / O Liberal)

The goal sparked even more the crowd at Curuzu, who exploded in celebration. The azulino remained cornered and not knowing what to do with the ball at their feet. So the visiting team remained an easy prey. Paysandu expanded with Laércio, again taking advantage of the half-back’s nap, at 26. The 77 shirt was in a dubious position in the bid, but, in the absence of the video referee, the goal was validated: 2-0.

Gedoz leaves the bank

Seeing the wide domain Alviceleste, the coach of Remo, Eduardo Baptista, moved the team in the first stage. He took the defensive midfielder Neto Moura for midfielder Felipe Gedoz. The Lion improved, gained possession and threatened the goal defended by Victor Souza. The goalkeeper made good saves and remained unbeaten until half-time.

Azuline reaction

Paysandu almost made the third right at the beginning of the final stage, but Marlon hit the post at 2. The remista response came next. After the ball hit the area, Neto Pessoa dominated, turned well and hit a shot at the angle: 2-1.

Just a few minutes later, the new azulina posture bore more fruit. Neto Pessoa was knocked down in the area and the referee signaled the penalty. The 9 shirt himself charged and left everything the same at Curuzu: 2 to 2.

Paysandu with one more

From then on, the match remained balanced… until Anderson Uchôa was sent off. Remo defensive midfielder attacked Paysandu’s Jhonnatan after suffering a foul in the middle of the field. He received a direct red card for the move – and, the bicolor, a yellow card.











Uchôa was expelled after assaulting Jhonnatan (Igor Mota/O Liberal)

The atmosphere was tense, there was a beginning of confusion, but the tempers were controlled. But, without its main head of the area, the Lion cooled off the reaction and tried to pace the game. To compensate, Wilton Bezerra launched Papão forward, putting Bruno Paulista, good in long-distance kicks, in place of Diego Matos, who was injured; besides Ruy in Mouse’s vacancy.

The final stretch of the classic was still full of emotions, but the score remained tied.

DATASHEET

Paysandu 2 x 2 Rowing

Copa Verde – semifinal first game

Date: Wednesday (1)

Time: at 20h

Location: Curuzu.

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

Fourth referee: Olivaldo Jose Alves Moraes (PA).

Goals: José Aldo (4/1T) and Laércio (14/1T) – PAY | Grandson Pessoa (5/2T and 10/2T) – REM

Yellow cards: Leandro Silva, Yan, Victor Sallinas, Jhonnatan and Laércio (PAY) | Fredson, Neto Moura, Jefferson, Uchôa (REM).

Red card: Uchôa (REM).

PAYSANDU: Victor Souza; Leandro Silva, Yan, Victor Sallinas and Diego Matos (Bruno Paulista); Ratinho (Ruy), Jhonnatan (Fazendinha) and José Aldo (Alan Calbergue); Marlon, Laércio (Thiago Santos) and Danrlei. Coach: Wilton Bezerra.

ROWING: Vinicius; Wellington Silva, Fredson, Marlon and Igor; Uchôa, Neto Moura (Gedoz) and Erick Flores (Curuá); Tocantins (Tiago Mafra and Pingo), Jefferson (Ronald) and Neto Pessoa. Technician: Eduardo Baptista.