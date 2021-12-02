Video shows a man running handcuffed to a PM’s motorcycle; Look

A video that went viral on social media of a man running handcuffed to a Military Police motorcycle caused outrage on social media. The images were taken on Avenida Professor Ignácio de Anhaia Mello, in the Vila Prudente region, on the east side of São Paulo.







Man was handcuffed to PM’s motorcycle Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The author of the video even mocks and says in the recording that the man, who is black and is dressed in black pants and a long-sleeved shirt, “is walking like a slave”. “Are you going to steal more now?” he asks.

Guilherme Boulos, who was a candidate for mayor of São Paulo by PSOL, shared his video on his Instagram account and criticized the PM’s action: “Brazil, more than 300 years of slavery… Cold-blooded torture by a PM of SP. UNACCEPTABLE!”.

Wanted by Earth, the Military Police stated that “immediately after becoming aware of the images, it determined the opening of a military police inquiry (IPM) to investigate the conduct of the said police officer and his removal from operational service”.

“The Military Police repudiates the way the detainee was conducted, which affronts all the Institution’s protocols and reaffirms its commitment to protect people, fight crime and enforce the laws, being relentless against occasional misconduct”, says the official note.

Also in the statement, the PM says that what happened during operation “Steel Horse” when the “motorcyclist fled the blockade and was accompanied by military police. At one point, the suspect got rid of the beg he was carrying, throwing it in the Thus, one of the officers collected the material while the other continued the pursuit. Moments later, the suspect collided with a motorcycle with a SAMU vehicle and tried to escape on foot, being arrested meters from the collision site. the filmed military policeman led the suspect, as shown in the images, to the vicinity of the crashed motorcycle, as he was concerned that someone might steal the vehicle that was on the public road.”

Police say that 12 bricks of marijuana were found and that the suspect said he would take the drug from the Vila Prudente neighborhood to Jardim Rodolfo Pirani. “The occurrence was taken to the 56th DP, where the police chief confirmed the arrest for drug trafficking and driving a vehicle without permission,” the note says.