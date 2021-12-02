Video shows PM leading man in handcuffs to moving motorcycle; corporation removes agent – São Paulo

SAO PAULO – The video of a military police in São Paulo driving a black man handcuffed to a motorcycle has generated revolt on social media. With his wrist attached to the rear of the vehicle, the man has difficulty walking while the motorcycle is being driven by the police officer. After learning about the images, the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP) informed that it had removed the police officer and ordered the opening of an investigation. It was not specified when and where the case occurred.

In a post on Twitter this Wednesday morning, 1st, the former federal deputy Manuela D’Avila shared the video and wrote that scenes like the one seen in the images cannot be normalized. “Inheritance of slavery that persists in the Brazilian State”, Manuela pointed out, demanding explanations from the São Paulo Military Police.

“He’s handcuffed and he’s walking like a slave. Are you going to steal more now?” says an unidentified man as he films the scene from a car. Check out the video below:

Slavery inheritances that persist in the Brazilian State!! Is this how the São Paulo PM treats poor and black suspects? We can’t normalize scenes like this! pic.twitter.com/CzmF5Mf8js — Manuela (@ManuelaDavila) December 1, 2021

“It is a cowardly and inhuman attitude that exposes the racism present in our country. It is absurd!”, wrote the former mayor of São Paulo and federal deputy Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP) on social media. Other users expressed anger at the attitude.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) informed that, “immediately after becoming aware of the images”, the Military Police ordered the “institution of a military police inquiry to investigate the conduct of the aforementioned police officer and his removal from operational service” .

“The Military Police repudiates this act and reaffirms its commitment to protect people, fight crime and respect the law, being relentless against occasional misconduct,” added the SSP.