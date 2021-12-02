Video: Woman sits on DF judge’s lap during online session

RIO – Judge João Egmont Leôncio Lopes was caught in an intimate moment during a remote session of the 2nd Civil Panel of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) this Wednesday. A video circulating on social media shows the moment when a woman sits on the magistrate’s lap at the end of the hearing.

Kiss nightclub:Court denied the defendant’s request to demonstrate with a flag during the jury

After about four hours of session, broadcast live on TJDFT’s YouTube, the woman approaches the judge while eating something and sits on his lap. Seconds later, suspicious, she gets up. Egmont then seems to move the computer to close the screen right away.



João Egmont Leôncio Lopes was caught in an intimate moment with his wife during a session of the 2nd Civil Panel of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) this Wednesday

The episode took place while reporter Sandra Reves was commenting on her vote. At the same moment, another judge present at the session noticed the unusual scene, but contained his laughter.

Millionaire Transaction:Public Ministry of MG denounces singer Eduardo Costa for embezzlement

On social media, one of the most shared publications suggested that she was an advisor to Egmont. After the repercussion, the TJDFT informed that the woman in question is the judge’s wife and stated that she is not a servant of the court.

“The TJDFT clarifies that, in contact with Judge João Egmont, it was found that the person who appears on the screen during the session of the 2nd Civil Panel, this Wednesday, 12/1, at the magistrate’s residence, is his He also clarifies that she is not a TJDFT employee and that the fact did not cause any harm to the session’s work,” he said in a note.