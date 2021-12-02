View Top 10 Stocks to Buy in December | Variable income

In a year marked by uncertainties and volatility on the stock market, the Value Portfolio ends 2021 with a strong presence of the financial sector it’s from commodity s in selection. At a time marked by the fiscal risks and imminent threat of a New variant of coronavirus (which could trigger another lockdown season), the actions of big banks can be used as a form of protection for the investor’s portfolio. This is because they tend to oscillate little in times of stress. On the other hand, the increase in commodity prices can ensure an appreciation of the portfolio, with possible increases in shares linked to this segment.

THE leadership returned to stay with the mining company Valley, pointed out by nine brokers. In addition to her, the steel manufacturer is back on the list Gerdau, nominated five times, a oil company Petrobras, and fuel distributor Vibra (former BR Distribuidora) named three times each. New in the sector is the pulp manufacturer Suzano, also with three nominations.

O financial sector it also gained new representatives in December. In addition to Itaú Unibanco, which remains in the selection with four nominations, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil return to the list nominated five and four times, respectively..

Finally, they close the selection with three nominations each the roles of the Rede D’Or hospital network, repeating last month’s apparition, and the shares of the shopping mall company Multiplan, which appears as a novelty and can benefit from the trade movements at the end of the year.

Learn about this month’s recommendations

December Value Portfolio Action Number of referrals Voucher ON (VALUE3) 9 Bradesco PN (BBDC4) 5 Gerdau PN (GGBR4) 5 Itaú Unibanco PN (ITUB4) 4 Banco do Brasil ON (BBAS3) 4 Petrobras PN (PETR4) 3 Suzano Paper ON (SUZB3) 3 Vibrate ON (VBBR3) 3 D’Or Network ON (RDOR3) 3 Multiplan ON (MULT3) 3

THE Value Portfolio brings together the 10 most recommended stocks by participating brokerages. Altogether, there are 19 houses that choose, monthly, five shares that they believe will increase in value during the month.

Currently, they make up the Value Portfolio the brokers Ativa, Ágora, BB Investimentos, Inter Bank, CM Capital, Elite, Genial, Guide, Mirae, Modalmais, MyCap, Necton, Nova Futura, Órama, Planner, Safra, Santander, Terra and XP Investimentos.

The indications of each broker and the performance of these portfolios can be found here.

Value x Ibovespa Portfolio

THE Value portfolio decreased 1.01% in November and the Ibovespa, 1.53%. In the 12 months up to November, the Portfolio had a drop of 0.87%, compared to a 6.41% drop in the Ibovespa. In the year, the portfolio has dropped 7.84%, while the main index of B3 drops 14.37%.

See the details of the 10 most recommended actions

For the analysts of Orama, the resumption of global economies could result in a new commodity supercycle, especially in iron ore. Analysts also believe that developed economies will enter a period of economic stimulus through investments in infrastructure, which will also increase demand for ore.

“This growth in demand has significantly impacted commodity prices and, consequently, benefiting mining companies in general“, they state in a note.

The house also highlights that the company has some plants that are stopped. Therefore, if there is a sudden increase in demand, it is able to meet it.

Finally, the broker highlights the robust payment of semiannual dividends made by the company, which is a great attraction to investors.

According to analysts at new future, Bradesco’s choice is justified by “being a company with great fundamentals” is that there is a scenario of high interest rates on the horizon that can be beneficial, as it increases your earnings.

“Another important factor is that, among the large private banks, Bradesco is the one with the greatest possibility of high“says matheus jaconeli, economist at Nova Futura Investimentos.

For Alexandre Marques Filho, from Elite Investimentos, one of the main reasons for the Gerdau school is its leadership in the long steel segment in the Americas and its position as one of the main suppliers of special steels for the automotive sector. The analyst also highlighted his presence in 10 countries, which represents more than 35% of its revenues and thus puts the company in a more comfortable position by rely less on local scenery.

“Geographic diversification is the company’s great advantage at the moment, given the greater uncertainty in relation to the Chinese economy, Gerdau has less exposure to iron ore prices and greater exposure to the US market,” he says.

For him, the drop in ore prices may represent an opportunity, as the company can reduce the cost of steel production.

Ricardo Perretti, Santander Individual Strategist, states that the choice was based on the fact that Itaú being the largest national bank and also being present in 18 other countries. According to the expert, one of its main differentials is the strategy of integrating physical agencies and digital ventures.

Santander analysts’ recommendation for the shares has moved from “hold” to “buy” recently, especially due to the good quarterly results presented by the bank.

The opportunities, according to Perretti, lie in accelerating credit growth in Brazil and in a faster-than-expected economic recovery. Among the risks, on the other hand, is the possible weakening of the Brazilian economy due to the high level of indebtedness of families and the greater than expected impact of fintechs in the financial sector.

For the team of analysts at MyCap, Banco do Brasil shares are more discounted than that of their peers. That is, cheaper than the fair price, which represents a bullish opportunity.

Analysts pointed out that the bank should benefit from lending incentives to micro, small and medium enterprises, especially in customer service agribusiness sector. For them, the scenario of higher interest rates can benefit the bank.

the house bets on a share price of BRL 35 from the bank. Currently, they revolve around R$ 32.

the analysts of Now Investments recognize that, as a state-owned company, Petrobras is a name “potentially more volatile as we approach the 2022 elections”. Still, they believe that the risk-return ratio of the shares continues to point to a purchase opportunity.

The house highlighted the company’s new strategic plan, in which it proved to be willing to make more investments, increase its production curve and distribute stronger dividends. These measures may, therefore, attract more investors and represent an upside potential for the shares.

“Furthermore, the company added that, regardless of debt levels, may choose to pay extraordinary dividends over and above official policy, as long as the company’s financial sustainability is not compromised,” analysts say.

They ponder, however, that one of the risks relating to the company that deserves to be monitored is the continuity of the fuel price policy. Currently, Petrobras tracks asset values ​​internationally and, thus, passes it on to consumers.

Regis Chinchilla, analyst at Terra Investimentos, says the company has several brands and lines of business, which makes it more competitive. In addition, he highlights the company’s presence in other countries.

“It is the leader in paper production in Brazil, together with Votorantim and International Paper, being a forest-based company that has 90 years of experience and subsidiaries in several countries such as the USA, Switzerland, England and Argentina“, it says.

He claims that the purchase recommendation for the papers is justified not only by the good balance of the third quarter as well as the stock price in the current scenario. the target price from the house to the shares in 12 months is R$81. Currently, the shares are traded at around R$58.

According to Perretti, Santander strategist, the company’s leadership and its presence in the national territory with more than 8 thousand service stations justify its choice.

For the specialist, the company comes showing good results and the expectation is that it will continue to take advantage of organic and inorganic growth opportunities. In addition, Perretti also cites that the company must keep looking for cost-cutting opportunities and working on its capital allocation strategy in order to maximize shareholder returns, which can make it increasingly attractive to investors.

For Ricardo Perretti, from Santander, Rede D’Or’s great differential is its expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

“The company took advantage of the market fragmentation to be a big consolidator, having acquired 49 hospitals from 2007 until August 2021. In addition to continuing its acquisition strategy, the company has a robust organic growth plan, with 11 new hospitals being built by 2024 and 21 projects to expand current hospitals“says the strategist.

He also states that in sectorial terms, the market for private hospitals in Brazil has solid growth fundamentals due to the trend of an aging population, low penetration of medical plans and the low quality of public health services.

“We see Rede D’Or as comparatively better positioned to capitalize on this sector, going beyond the hospital market and advancing in complementary services such as diagnosis, cancer treatment, education, clinical trials and drug distribution“, it says.

For the analysts of Now Investments, Brazilian malls showed a better-than-expected recovery in the third quarter this year. They recognize, however, that the macro scenario (with higher interest rates and inflation) continues to impact the performance of the papers. For them, however, Multiplan is well positioned due to its “solid recovery from the pandemic”.

“With Multiplan’s malls operating 100% open as of September, the company presented a slight drop in sales compared to the third quarter of 2019, in the pre-pandemic period, but rents advanced 13%, with some assets surpassing 2019 sales. In addition, the occupancy rate and default continued to show progress, with occupancy reaching 95.2% and net default at 3.9%“says the house.