Virginia explains why she asked for free justice in lawsuit

Virginia Fonseca spoke about the controversy involving the request for exemption from court costs in the process that filed against the ADR, agency of the youtuber Rezende.

In an Instagram comment, she explained that she made the request because she was ill-educated at the time. The influencer also highlighted that the process was closed: “As Rezende himself said, already OK everything resolved, he even celebrated! Everyone happy, thanks to God”.

The request was denied by the substitute Labor judge Ronaldo Piazzalunga, as there was no declaration of hyposufficiency [situação de falta de recursos para custear os trâmites da ação]. The magistrate commented that the request for gratuity “borders on bad faith”, since he is a public figure, who usually discloses his standard of living.

Free justice is a right guaranteed by Brazilian law to those who are unable to bear the costs of the process – which is not the case in Virginia. To get the benefit, the individual must prove insufficient resources.

Virginia and Zé Felipe commented on the controversy on Instagram Image: Reproduction

Zé Felipe, husband of the influencer, said that her debt to the agency was paid and joked with the value: “The legal department was weak and that’s why we exchanged! We gave 7 cows and paid the debt”.

The debt in question is the fine for Virginia leaving the agency before the end of her contract.