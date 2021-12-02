Virgínia Fonseca shows her new mansion that she is going to live with Zé Felipe: “7 thousand meters”

Among the rooms, Virgínia Fonseca says she will have a music studio for Zé Felipe, as well as a private gym

the influencer Virginia Fonseca impressed fans this Wednesday (1st) when she toured the grounds of her new mansion with her husband, Joe Felipe. In the images, she shows the part of the house that has already been built and gives details of how it will look after the new project developed alongside its architects.

“The constructions will start now. Look, it’s very big, here it’s almost 7,000 square meters”, she began saying, surprising with the size of the property, which will be ready in two years.

After showing the area already built, youtuber showed part of the land that is still empty. “We are going to build more houses, our project is still to expand the house. We have a project that you are not aware of, it is very big”, shot.

While most of the family’s new home is now up, there will be some changes. Among them, the right foot of the house will be expanded. Another detail revealed by the famous is: the master bedroom will not be on the mansion’s premises. “My room and Zé Felipe’s will be separated from the house. The house will be there and my room with Joseph will be here”, said.

“We’re also going to make a studio for Zé here at the house, there’s going to be a room to store my receipts, there’s going to be a gym, there’s going to be everything”, she said about additional rooms on the property.

the influencer Virginia Fonseca left fans stunned this Wednesday (1st) by publishing another one of those records of stopping traffic. Six months after giving birth to her first child with Joe Felipe, the little one Maria Alice, the mother owl, I show you how your belly is.

With a workout look, consisting of a top and tight pants, the blonde did a strategic crouch in the underpiece and flaunted her very dry and drawn abdomen.

Despite having undergone HD liposuction surgery before pregnancy, YouTuber uses her social networks to also share her healthy routine. Focused, she is dedicated to working out, in addition to opting for a more fat-free diet.