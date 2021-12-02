Virginia shows mansion that will live with Zé Felipe

Influencer Virginia Fonseca, 22, showed yesterday afternoon some parts of the mansion where she will live with her husband, Zé Felipe, 23, and their daughter, Maria Alice, 6 months.

The property, which is old, will undergo a renovation of almost two years.

“The constructions are going to start now. Look, it’s very big, here it’s almost 7,000 square meters! We’re going to build more houses, our project is still to enlarge the house. We have a project that you have no idea about. It’s very big. !”, Virginia said on social media.

“My room and that of Zé Felipe will be separated from the house. The house will be there and my room with Joseph will be here. We will also make a studio for Zé here in the house, there will be a room to store my received, there will be a gym, there will be everything,” he explained.

Look:

Recently, singer Leonardo, father of Zé Felipe, revealed the reason for having worn a regatta in his son’s marriage to the influencer.

“But in a cheap little wedding like that? My daughter, I was coming from a footvolley. Then I get there, the two of them are in front of a computer – with all due respect – two judges on the other side talking and they’re getting married. You think I’ll go to put on a suit to stay indoors for a weak wedding like that at home, in the living room”.