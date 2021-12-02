Voting has Dayane, Marina and Solange; know who leaves · TV news

In the 11th farm of A Fazenda 13, Dayane Mello, Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes are the three people threatened in the vote. Rico Melquiades was the one who won the Farmer’s Taste on Wednesday (1) and escaped the hot seat. Who is on the reality of Record? Participate in the poll in this text.

The activity by the leadership was sponsored by a social network. Day did not participate in the dispute, as it had been vetoed on the night of formation of the farm. In the race, the three competitors needed to complete popular challenges on TikTok. The one with the most points would be the winner.

The first part was the lava floor, conquered by Marina; the second was the glass challenge, and Solange did the best; and the last one was a tic-tac-toe mixed with dart challenge –Rico won.

In the sum of the points, the ex-On Vacation with the Ex did better and returned to occupy the farmer’s post for the third time this season. Adriane Galisteu warned that this was one of the last races this year.

How the 11th farm was formed

Solange Gomes fell on the hot seat after being nominated by the then-doing MC Gui. In the house vote, Rico was mentioned five times and he sat on the second stool on the farm and pulled Dayane Mello, a resident of the bay. The fourth pawn was defined by the power of the red flame, which was from Sthefane Matos.

“The owner of this power must choose two peons who are not in the farm. A new vote will decide the fourth farmer”. Tiktoker put Marina and Aline Mineiro in the crosshairs. The influencer from Alagoas was the most voted and could veto one of her opponents from the Farmer’s Test. She excluded Dayane from the dispute.

The final of A Fazenda 13 is scheduled for December 16th. In the coming days, the game will accelerate and more pawns will be eliminated each week.

