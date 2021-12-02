VW T-Cross increases in price (again) and part of R$ 101,990

Volkswagen do Brasil announces yet another generalized increase in the prices of the T-Cross compact SUV in November 2021. This time, the SUV increased between R$ 1,400 and R$ 2,100.

The access version, the Sense 200 TSI, rose R$1,400 and is now costing R$101,990, compared to the R$100,590 previously charged for the version.

The 200 TSI version, on the other hand, increased to R$1,760, jumping to R$126,750. The Comfortline 200 TSI, intermediate version of the T-Cross, rose R$1,960 and now starts at R$142,750. These last two increases directly impacted the PwD public, as the version cannot be acquired with an IPI exemption, as it is positioned above R$ 140 thousand.

The top Highline 250 TSI version received the biggest increase: R$ 2,100, from R$ 153,190. But it doesn’t stop there, this same version can reach R$ 169,840.00 in its most complete configuration.

Check out the new T-Cross prices as of November 2021:

VersionPrevious pricesUpdated priceVariation
T-Cross Sense 200 TSI ATBRL 100,590BRL 101,990BRL 1,400
T-Cross 200 TSI ATBRL 124,990BRL 126,750BRL 1,760
T-Cross Comfortline 200 TSI ATBRL 140,790BRL 142,750BRL 1,960
T-Cross Highline 250 TSI ATBRL 151,090BRL 153,190BRL 2,100

Photos: T-Cross Sense 200 TSI

