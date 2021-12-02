Walmart will give R$ 50 million to the woman who amputated her leg after stepping on a nail

After a lengthy trial, an American citizen received $10 million in damages from a jury for injuries sustained after stepping on a rusty nail at Walmart. The amount is equivalent to more than BRL 50 million

The drama began in June 2015 when April Jones, a resident of Florence, South Carolina, felt a sharp pain in her foot as she walked the aisles of a Walmart store. Then she found that a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and lodged in her foot.

Immediately, April was taken to the hospital to treat the wound. However, he had to undergo several surgeries because of a serious infection caused by exposure to rust. Eventually, the injured leg had to be amputated.

Initially, she had to amputate the second toe of her right foot before three more toes were removed. Doctors then had to amputate his leg above the knee as a result of the infection.

April has been in a wheelchair for six years and depends on her adult children for help.

According to information from The Washington Post, April’s injuries also left her emotional aftereffects, as she developed depression after surgery to remove her right leg.

In a 2018 statement published by the American newspaper, she says that being in a wheelchair affects her ability to play with her grandchildren and participate in church activities. “I should go to Disney World with my grandson, but I won’t,” he said, adding that he would need help getting around in a wheelchair through the park. “I think it would lessen the fun for everyone and I don’t want that.”

April sued Walmart, and last month a Florence County jury awarded her $10 million in damages and to cover past and future medical expenses. According to one of her lawyers, April will also use the proceeds to buy a prosthesis and renovate her home to make it safer and more accessible for wheelchair users.

“The jury has sent a message to Walmart that if you go into Florence County and injure one of your own, they will get the person treated,” said Roy Willey IV, one of Jones’ attorneys, in a statement. “We are eternally grateful.”

Walmart Positioning

Previously, Walmart lawyers argued in court documents that April “failed to state that Walmart put the nail in the ground or that the company knew or should have known of the presence of the nail in the ground.” They also claimed that the type of nail found in the woman’s foot was too short to secure pallet boards and incapable of injuring anyone.

After the jury’s decision in favor of April, the Walmart spokesperson said, in an interview with The Washingon Post, that the company has already filed post-trial actions in court and is questioning the outcome of the case.

“Walmart works hard to help ensure all customers have a safe shopping experience in our stores,” said Hargrove. “We are grateful for the service provided by the jury, however, we do not believe that the verdict is supported by evidence or that Ms. April Jones’ injury resulted from what was alleged in her complaint.”