‘Want to harm the person’ · TV News

After having an argument with Arcrebiano de Araújo in A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades became suspicious and lit an alert. At dawn this Wednesday (1st), the ex-MTV was called superb by the ex-BBB and didn’t like it. “He wants to harm the person,” he said.

For Rico, Bil distorted one of his lines about all pedestrians having to pass through the fields. The model understood that the Alagoas was saying that he was not afraid of the hot seat and advised him to be careful with pride. “I didn’t say that, you’re distorting what I said,” he snapped.

During the morning, Rico spoke with Marina Ferrari and reminisced about the discussion. “I don’t know if you noticed, he wants to change what people say,” he said. “He’s very articulate,” agreed the digital influencer. “I’m talking about the bedroom, I don’t know if you saw it,” he corrected.

“That he said to be careful with the superb, oxe”, described the ex-De Vacation. “Oh, I thought you were talking about Dynho [Alves]”No, I’m talking about Bil,” said Rico.

Check out the dialog below:

