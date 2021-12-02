‘We filled it to come to Brazil’

According to the Palmeiras striker, there is great expectation on the part of the squad for Abel Ferreira to remain for the next season

Right after the tri-championship of the palm trees at Libertadores Conmebol, coach Abel Ferreira put his stay at the São Paulo club in check for the next season. But if it depends on the players of the Alviverde, the future of Portuguese will follow in Palestra, as guaranteed by the forward Dudu.

According to the 4+3 shirt, in an interview with “GE”, the expectation for Abel’s permanence is high in the cast from Palma, who are even trying to do their part. According to Dudu, there was even a conversation with the coach’s wife to move her to São Paulo, a fact that could accelerate a positive outcome for the “fico” of Portuguese.

“We found his wife at a barbecue he made, we filled her to come to Brazil [risos]. We hope that what he decides will be the best choice, but I’m sure he’ll continue, he won’t leave like that, because we have an important competition. I’m sure he will stay with us“, began by saying.

“[Abel] Go on, man. Clear. He has a job to do with us, we have a competition to compete [Mundial de Clubes]. That’s how he always talks, he’s closed to us, we’re all one. He will have time to rest and enjoy his family. We hope that his wife can come with her daughters to live in Brazil so that next year he will be very calm.“, he added.

The meeting with Abel’s family took place during a get-together at Dudu’s house, in the Alphaville region, in São Paulo. Also according to the attacker, it would be a pleasure to have the coach and his family as neighbors, since the place would be a good option for housing, if the Portuguese in fact stays in Palmeiras.

“Everywhere has its dangers, here it is very quiet in the condominiums. Hopefully the family can be closer to him. The family being close, the guy is another person, he is another head,” he said.

“I told him to live here [Alphaville] it’s good. Everyone says there is traffic to go to São Paulo, but when we go there is no traffic. If I’m waking up at 6 am, 7 am, there is traffic, but it takes me 23 minutes to get to CT. It’s quiet… The woman is in charge there [risos]“, finished.

Abel Ferreira has a contract with Palmeiras until June 2022. Earlier this week, he has already turned down a proposal from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, but he continues with offers and polls from other clubs, who try to get him out of the Alviverde.