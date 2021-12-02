Weak GDP frustrates workers’ plans: ‘Dream died and was buried’ – 02/12/2021

Tatiane Leme, 35, expected her temporary employment contract at a packaging factory to be renewed in June of this year. But that didn’t happen, and she was out of a job after six months with the company. To find a quick replacement, he left his house daily, on the outskirts of Diadema (SP), and traveled around the ABC Paulista, in the metropolitan region, looking for work in his area. She is a technician operating a type of machine called an injection molding machine.

As an alternative to support herself and her daughter, she started making snacks to sell on the street. Without the expected success, he ventured as a day laborer for a brief period to earn no more than R$100 per house. Dissatisfied with the situation, she searched the internet for options that would allow her to work without leaving her daughter alone. For three months, she has been putting together paper bags for stores.

Tatiane works 10 hours a day, Monday through Friday, to earn R$2,800 a month. In a matter of weeks, he decided to retire his work card.

Life pushed me into informality. I studied, I dedicated myself and today I can’t go back to my area. There is the pandemic, of course, and the prejudice of not hiring women [para essa função]. I wanted to do something bigger, be a leader. But I believe that dream died and was buried.

Tatiane Leme, from Diadema (SP)

Tatiane consoles herself by thinking that she can at least invite unemployed women to work with her. Your goal is to prepare 1,000 bags a day. “Today I have five mothers with me and five more are waiting. It’s us for us, because no government helps the people.”

The advance of vaccination against covid-19 brought expectations of improvement in economic indicators and positive effects on workers’ lives. But the result of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) was weak in the third quarter, with a drop of 0.1%, which put Brazil back into recession, as released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Thursday ( two). Unemployment even dropped, to 12.6%, but it still affects 13.5 million Brazilians, and the jobs created are without a formal contract and with lower wages. Inflation also played a role, reaching more than 10% in 12 months, making basic items such as rice, beans, red meat and fuel more expensive.

‘Before the pandemic, quality of life was different’

Application driver Osvaldo Vieira Neto, from Guarulhos (SP), bet that the economy in the 2nd semester would be better Image: Personal archive

Application driver Osvaldo Vieira Neto, 33, switched from alcohol to CNG (Natural Vehicle Gas) to run because he says that the price of fuel made his work unfeasible. He expected passenger demand to pick up again from July onwards, but saw the opposite happen.

“Race calls haven’t increased, and the fleet is decreasing. There are a lot of people delivering cars because they can’t afford rent, gasoline and maintenance. Nobody expected the costs to be as high as they are today”, says Neto, who delivered a taxi to work with apps weeks before the start of the covid pandemic.

He uses as a thermometer the orders for passenger runs at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, a few kilometers from his home, in Guarulhos (SP). Currently, Osvaldo’s cell phone rings no more than twice a day to serve customers at the busiest airport in the country. Before, there were five calls from there a day.

To reach his monthly income target, equivalent to something between 20 and 25 races a day, Osvaldo works an average of 12 hours a day, from Monday to Saturday.

Before the pandemic, the quality of work was different. I could work eight to nine hours a day and spend less than I do today.

Osvaldo Vieira Neto, from Guarulhos (SP)

The driver lives with his wife and two children, aged 13 years and two months. The wife is a hairdresser and is on unpaid maternity leave, as she is self-employed.

Even though he faces difficulties, Osvaldo says he likes to work informally. But he reflects on his future in the profession. “I can’t run for five, ten years like this, for health reasons. I work that way and I still end up leaving my family aside”, he declares.

Middle class started to bargain

Electrician Lucas Jesus Barbosa, from São Bernardo do Campo (SP) Image: Personal archive

Electrician Lucas Jesus Barbosa, 29, says he has not seen any signs of improvement in the economy. According to him, his work area faces a raging sea of ​​layoffs and outsourcing, which has led him to informality since 2018.

He gets work thanks to WhatsApp groups and nominations from foremen. Since the beginning of this year, Lucas has seen the price of electrical materials rise. The coil of copper wire of 100 meters, essential material for installations and repairs, jumped from R$ 150 to up to R$ 300, he says.

In addition to the higher cost, the electrician faces a problem that he was not aware of until then.

People cannot pay what I consider fair for my work. This was common on the periphery, but now it happens in middle-class neighborhoods. I end up reducing the price and working hard.

Lucas Jesus Barbosa, from São Bernardo do Campo (SP)

Lucas lives in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) with his uncles, with whom he shares the expenses. He uses his own car only when necessary, such as when he needs to take an extendable ladder to a construction site, for example. On other days, use public transport. As the crisis worsens, your work schedule has many blank lines – sometimes moving to another neighborhood or city doesn’t cover your costs.

In a “good month”, he says he has an income of R$1,500, insufficient to pay the rent on the house, food and other expenses. Ironically, jokes the electrician, the payment for the electricity bill is late.

Lucas says December is usually a good time to renovate homes, but he doesn’t think that will happen this year. Without positive prospects, he believes that next year, marked by presidential elections, will be even worse. “I think the crisis is going to get even worse, mainly from the point of view of inflation, because we have a government concerned with serving the elites,” he says.