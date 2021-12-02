‘We’ve had phone sex for years,’ said Italian victim of fake girlfriend

posted on 12/01/2021 12:39 / updated on 12/01/2021 12:47



(credit: Play/Instagram)

In a new episode in the story, Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who was deceived for 15 years by an Italian who claimed to be Alessandra Ambrosio, said crying: “We had phone sex for years.” After years of exchanging messages and phone calls, he gave details on the matter. “I always called her love, never her. I had to insist and remind her to say that. She said that she needed to connect to machines because she suffered from heart pain”, reported player to the portal “Casteddu Online”.

After the story of the coup came to light, Roberto said that he even went to meet the woman who deceived him. He went to Valéria Satta’s home, accompanied by the journalist who revealed the unusual story. Arriving at the scene, she did not answer the intercom, so the athlete and the presenter tried to convince her to leave screaming. Finally, Roberto left a note. “I’ll wait for you by the sea at the back of your house, to close the matter for good,” he wrote.

Hours passed and Roberto did not have any response from “Maya”, the name used by the scammer who used photos of Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio. “Goodbye, Maya,” he registered in the sand on the beach.

The Public Ministry of Monza, in the Lombardy region, opened an investigation into the case after Roberto filed a complaint with the police when he discovered that he was a victim of the scam known as catfishing. During years of coup, he transferred around 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) to the embezzler.