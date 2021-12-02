What are Netflix releases during December? Check out the 55 titles

Until the last day of the year, December 31, Netflix will have 55 releases in the platform’s catalog. Follow the complete list.

In the last month of the year, Netflix promises to fill the catalog with many news, especially with the Christmas theme. But, in addition to other films and many series, the streaming platform still invests in national productions. The documentary “É o Amor: Família Camargo” is being highly anticipated by fans of the duo Zezé di Camargo and Luciano.

Fans of the Cobra Kai series will be able to enjoy the 4th season also now in December, in addition to the farewell of “La Casa de Papel” which will feature the second part of the 5th and final season. Until the last day of the year, December 31, Netflix will have releases in the platform’s catalog.

In all, there are 55 releases announced by the end of the month.

December 1st

Lost in Space: Season 3;

Dog Attack;

The Favorite;

Kayko and Kokosh: Seasons 1 and 2;

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

December 2nd

December 3rd

Cobalt blue;

The Cassette Tape;

La Casa de Papel: Season 5, Vol. 2;

La casa de papel: From Tokyo to Berlin: Season 2;

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: Season 4;

Shaun the Sheep: Christmas Adventure.

December 6th

David and the Christmas Elves;

The Optics of Cinema.

December 7th

It goes right 2;

The World of Centaurs: Season 2;

Go, Dog. Go!: Season 2;

The Claus Family 2.

December 8th

December 9th

The Boy of Asakusa;

IT’S LOVE: Camargo Family.

December 10th

Unforgiven;

Next Stop: Home Sweet Home;

More than Too Much for Me.

December 11th

December 15th

Tampa Bay for Sale;

Superstore: Season 6;

The Hand of God – The Hand of God;

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe.

December 16th

A Christmas Wife;

A Toast to Christmas: City Lights;

The Fascinating World of Corals;

Aggretsuko: Season 4.

December 17th

The Witcher: Season 2;

Fast & Furious – Asphalt Spies: Season 6.

December 20

Killer Predators;

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar.

December 21

December 22nd

Emily in Paris: Season 2;

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick.

December, 24

Our Eternal Summer;

Don’t Look Up;

Everything But Christmas;

Victoria and Mystery.

December 26th

December 27th

December 29th

Crime Scene – The Times Square Killer;

Anxious People;

Coffee with Women’s Aroma.

December 30th

December 31th