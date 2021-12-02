what Grêmio needs to do, and for those who need to cheer, to avoid relegation to Serie B

In a complicated situation in the fight against relegation, Grêmio still has ‘salvation’, but, in addition to winning his last three games, he will need a combination of results to get away

The situation of the Guild at the Brazilian championship it’s very complicated. And after the last few games, it got even worse. Still, the Tricolor still have ‘salvation’, but you need to fulfill your duty until the end of the dispute and still root for some situations.

With 35 matches and 36 points so far, Grêmio has a campaign of 10 wins, six draws and 19 defeats. In order to stay alive in Serie A, the gauchos first need to win their last three games in the Brasileirão, with a maximum of 45 points.

In addition to the need to score a streak with 100% wins, O Tricolor still need to root for some scenarios involving his direct rivals in the fight against relegation.

For this, the gauchos will be linked to the last games of Youth, Bahia, Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Athletic-PR and Cuiabá, hoping that at least two of the six situations below come true. See below:

It has 43 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 2 points in 3 games.

It has 40 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 5 points in 3 games.

It has 44 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 1 point in 3 games.

It has 45 points at the moment. Cannot score in 3 games..

It has 42 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 3 points in 3 games.

I have 43 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 2 points in 3 games.

Of these teams, only Athletico-PR (12) has more victories than Grêmio. Cuiabá has 9 at the moment, while Bahia, São Paulo and Atlético-GO also have 10.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul ends its participation in the Brasileirão, facing São Paulo, in a direct confrontation at home this Thursday (2), Corinthians (outside) and, finally, the Atlético-MG (House).