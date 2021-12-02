what is known about the symptoms of the new strain of coronavirus?

This Wednesday (1), medical specialists who are analyzing and researching the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron. Discovered last year in South Africa, it was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern (VOC) and is already present in Brazil. But what are the most common symptoms experienced by people who tested positive for the new strain?

Although there is still a lack of research to determine its degree of transmission, lethality and resistance to vaccines, it is already possible to state that the symptoms of Ômicron are different from those of Delta, the strain responsible for most recent cases of Covid-19 in the world.

According to the president of the Medical Association of South Africa, doctor Angelique Coetzee, it is possible to see a change in the symptoms presented by patients. According to her, who saw several patients with the new variant before it was discovered, the most reported symptoms of Ômicron were:

tiredness;

muscle aches;

“throat itching” or “throat scratching”;

low-grade fever (in a few cases);

dry cough (few cases).

According to the doctor, the signs that the patient has contracted the Ômicron variant are very similar to those of the Beta variant. Thus, tiredness was the main reason that led people to seek medical help. It was easily confused with other more common symptoms of Covid-19, such as high pulse rate and low oxygen levels, which lead to tiredness.

So far, according to the South African doctor, patients infected with Ômicron have only had mild symptoms. However, the new variant worries WHO because of the 50 mutations it has. Of these, 32 are only in protein S, the main target of the vaccines developed so far.

Even though research is not yet complete, it is believed that Ômicron may be more transmissible than Delta, as the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased.