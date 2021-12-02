what needs to happen for the team to be relegated? Look

With more than 98% risk of being relegated to Serie B, Grêmio takes to the field today (2), desperate in the fight to avoid losing Brasileirão. The game is against São Paulo, at home, and the fans will return to the arena in Porto Alegre.

The victory is essential for the team commanded by Vagner Mancini to “breathe through devices” in the tournament. In case of defeat, the fall can happen even before the weekend.

O UOL Sport gathered some possible scenarios that decree (or prevent) the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the coming days. Check out:

If Grêmio loses to São Paulo…

… gets 36 points and 18th position on the table. In this case, the team can only reach 42 points at the end of the Brasileirão, as there will only be two games left in the tournament.

Therefore, a victory by Bahia over Atlético-MG, in a duel that also takes place today, places the northeastern team with 43 points and mathematically decrees Grêmio’s relegation.

Another pessimistic scenario happens even in a draw or defeat by Bahia. Then the wait is for tomorrow, when Athletico-PR, which has 42 points, faces Cuiabá. A win or draw by the Paraná team is enough for the Gauchos to play in Serie B 2022.

If Alberto Valentim’s team is also defeated amidst a stumbling block from the northeast, the tricolor still has chances — remote — to remain in the national elite.

If Grêmio draws with São Paulo…

… goes to 37 points and is still in 18th place in the table. In this case, the team can only reach 43 points at the end of the championship.

Then the account becomes more complex: simultaneous victories by Bahia and Athletico-PR still haven’t brought down Grêmio precisely because of Cuiabá, but they make the situation terrifying in the penultimate round.

That’s because, in this scenario, all opponents in the fight to escape the fall (Bahia and Cuiabá — and perhaps Juventude) have 43 points.

Even so, it is possible to escape with two victories and, in addition, hope for two straight losses for these opponents.

If Grêmio beats São Paulo…

… goes to 39 points and stays alive in the fight against the takedown, even with hypothetical victories by Bahia, Athletico and Juventude — of course, if that happens, the chance of falling will increase even more.

See how the bottom of the table looks (they all have 35 games and the last four fall):