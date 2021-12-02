What reasons lead to the company’s exclusion from the Simples Nacional?

Micro and small companies have a special diet which greatly reduces the bureaucratic process when paying taxes. Even because they are all collected in a single Collection Document of the Simples Nacional (DAS).

The Simples Nacional is a regime that allows for a reduction in the tax burden, makes it easier to withhold taxes and ends up projecting the growth of the enterprise. The problem is that, annually, several companies are excluded from the regime due to some problems that we will list.

Every year, there are significant changes in taxation and this causes a loss of pace for some entrepreneurs to follow. It is evident that the majority opts for a competent accounting service that can help companies to comply with the rules and changes of the Simples Nacional, however, many still suffer from exclusion.

Billing Limit

The Simples Nacional determines that each company cannot exceed the limit of R$ 4.8 million per year. This amount is valid for companies incorporated in previous years. For those who adhere to the simple in the current year, the value is BRL 400,000.00.

It is important to pay attention to billing. If the company signals a value higher than any of these, it is completely susceptible to cancellation of the simple.

Impeditive activities

The country has a National Classification of Economic Activities that are called CNAE. Although the activities increase every year, not all of them comply with the Simples Nacional.

There is a list of activities that are considered impeding for the Simples Nacional.

Legal entity as partner

A very common situation is the presence of legal entities as partners of a company opting for Simples Nacional. When the company falls under Simples, it does notYou cannot have a legal entity as a partner..

The same effect occurs when the company opting for Simples intends to be a partner in another company. Therefore, it is important to be aware of this when establishing a partnership in society, both as a host company and as the one that will be promoted as a receptive one.

Company debts

The main collectors of companies opting for Simples are the INSS and the Federal Revenue. If the company is in debt with some of these entities, it is a strong candidate for exclusion from the Simples Nacional tax regime. So, if you have debts, payment should be negotiated as soon as possible.

If the company signs an installment agreement, it will be able to act without the risk of being excluded. Other situations that can drive a Simples Nacional company are the following: open installments; lack of payments; and registration errors. Thus, it is always good to closely monitor the company’s bureaucratic health so as not to incur exclusion.

Before the exclusion, the Internal Revenue Service analyzes the company and, in case it identifies the irregularities, it will proceed with the sending of an exclusion notice. In the notice, the causes will be informed and the tax authorities offer a deadline for regularization.

Upon being excluded, the company will have to opt for another regime, with the options of presumed profit or real profit. In both cases, the company’s taxes will increase. The payroll and the employer’s social security contribution are the ones that project the most increase in tax expenditures.