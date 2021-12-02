What to expect from André Mendonça at the STF after approval in the Senate

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

André Mendonça

Credit, Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Photo caption,

Nominated by Bolsonaro, André Mendonça was approved by the Senate this Wednesday for the position of minister in the STF

Former Minister of Justice and Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU), André Mendonça, was approved in the Senate this Wednesday (1st/12) for the position of minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the plenary of the house, he had 47 votes in favor and 32 against. Earlier, Mendonça’s name had been approved by the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) with a scoreboard ranging from 18 to nine.

André Mendonça’s nomination has caused controversy since the beginning of the process, both because of his proximity to Bolsonaro and because the president has publicly said that one of the criteria for his choice was the fact that he was an evangelical. The nomination was also succeeded by the delay in holding the hearing: it was postponed for almost four months, while the president of the CCJ of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), did not schedule the session.

Finally, in the hearing held this Wednesday at CCJ, Mendonça was asked about controversial issues such as marriage between people of the same sex, the defense of the secular state and the inquiries he asked to be opened based on the National Security Law while he was minister of Justice.

