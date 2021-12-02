What to expect from André Mendonça at the STF after approval in the Senate

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

December 1, 2021 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Photo caption, Nominated by Bolsonaro, André Mendonça was approved by the Senate this Wednesday for the position of minister in the STF

Former Minister of Justice and Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU), André Mendonça, was approved in the Senate this Wednesday (1st/12) for the position of minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the plenary of the house, he had 47 votes in favor and 32 against. Earlier, Mendonça’s name had been approved by the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) with a scoreboard ranging from 18 to nine.

André Mendonça’s nomination has caused controversy since the beginning of the process, both because of his proximity to Bolsonaro and because the president has publicly said that one of the criteria for his choice was the fact that he was an evangelical. The nomination was also succeeded by the delay in holding the hearing: it was postponed for almost four months, while the president of the CCJ of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), did not schedule the session.

Finally, in the hearing held this Wednesday at CCJ, Mendonça was asked about controversial issues such as marriage between people of the same sex, the defense of the secular state and the inquiries he asked to be opened based on the National Security Law while he was minister of Justice.

Relying on broad support from religious leaders, Mendonça said early in his presentation that he defended the secular state.

“I am committed to the secular State. Considering discussions that took place due to my religious condition, it is important to emphasize my defense of the secular State […] Thus, even though I am genuinely evangelical, I understand that there is no space for public religious expression during the sessions of the Supreme Court. […] Therefore, in the Supreme Court, I will defend the secular state and the religious freedom of all citizens, including those who do not profess any belief, of course,” Mendonça said.

The customs agenda was also explored by senators who asked questions to the former minister. When questioned by senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), Mendonça said he would defend the right to civil marriage between people of the same sex. The parliamentarian is married to another man.

“I have my specific conception of faith, now, as a Supreme Court magistrate, I have to abide by the Constitution. I will defend the constitutional right of same-sex civil marriage,” he said.

Who is André Mendonça?

André Mendonça is 48 years old and graduated from the Faculty of Law of Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, and has a doctorate in law from the University of Salamanca, in Spain.

Member of the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), André Mendonça gained notoriety for specializing in sewing leniency agreements, but his career took off, in fact, during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In 2019, he was appointed head of the AGU. During the first months of his term, he became even closer to the government and, with the fall of Sergio Moro, in April 2020, he was appointed Minister of Justice.

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo caption, Bolsonaro said he would choose someone ‘terribly evangelical’ for Marco Aurélio Mello’s position at the STF. André Mendonça is an evangelical pastor.

Since then, his name started to be speculated as one of the favorites for a vacancy in the STF. His performance at the Ministry of Justice was quick and marked by episodes such as the requests he made to open inquiries under the National Security Law against critics of the president, such as journalists and columnists for press vehicles.

After a new change in government, he returned to head the AGU and, in July this year, was appointed by Bolsonaro to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former minister Marco Aurélio Mello.

His appointment was controversial, however. Part of this controversy was because the president said he had promised the evangelical bench in the National Congress that he would choose a “terribly evangelical” name for a seat on the Supreme Court. He is pastor of the Presbyterian Church.

“He’s going to be a terribly evangelical. There’s a guy there. For now it’s him. But the hammer isn’t hit. The important thing is that he speaks… I even said one of the times: imagine at the Supreme Court, the sessions start with this prayer minister. God is essential everywhere,” Bolsonaro told supporters in May, before the official name of Mendonça for the vacancy.

Critics say religion should not be a criterion for appointing a STF minister, but evangelical leaders, in turn, commemorated Bolsonaro’s decision.

What to expect from André Mendonça?

As STF minister, André Mendonça is expected to participate in the trial of controversial issues involving issues ranging from the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use and the right to abortion to appeals involving Bolsonaro’s main political opponent at the time, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The possibility that he will come to judge a case involving the right to abortion is real, since an action proposed by the PSOL is being processed in the STF, foreseeing the decriminalization of abortion.

In 2020, Mendonça spoke about a similar case involving the possibility of termination of pregnancy in cases of fetuses with microcephaly caused by Zika virus. At the time, the then AGU manifested itself against the request.

“Unfortunate request. A throwback to society […] The request is about the constitutionalization of a segregation of species that was present in the Nazi regime,” he said.

Mendonça may also have to judge former president Lula’s defense appeals, since, in addition to being part of the STF plenary, he should be part of the 2nd Panel of the court, where many of the Operation Lava Jato cases involving the PT.

He, by the way, has defended the operation in the past. In August, when he was still minister of justice, in an interview with Globo News channel, he said that the “conquests and discoveries” made by the operation could not be disqualified.

“We have to evaluate the Car Wash operation as an achievement for our country […]. If there are mistakes, if mistakes have been made, let them be corrected. But we cannot disqualify the achievements and discoveries that were made from the Lava-Jato operation,” said the minister.

For the lawyer and law professor Pierpaolo Bottini, it is not possible to predict what will be the position of a Supreme Court minister based only on those who appointed him.

Credit, Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Photo caption, According to specialists, the tendency is for Mendonça to decide on sensitive issues such as abortion and drugs based on the most conservative positions that he himself has previously expressed.

He says that, if on the one hand, it is possible that there is convergence between ideological positions between Mendonça and Bolsonaro on issues such as abortion and drug policy, on the other hand, it would not be possible to say that the future minister could use his position in the Supreme Court to harm Lula or other political opponents of Bolsonaro.

“In matters on behavior, it is possible that there is some similarity in the positions, some of which have already been expressed by Mendonça. But I would not say that he would vote against an opponent of Bolsonaro in criminal resources, for example. These are very technical matters. and I don’t see that possibility. It would be too much to discredit the position,” he says.

Associate Professor of Law at Insper Diego Werneck Arguelhes studies the behavior of justices of the Supreme Court and says that the most recent studies have failed to establish that the presidential choice is a determining factor in the individual behavior of magistrates. He says there are two main factors that help explain this phenomenon.

“The first is that the Supreme Court is very sensitive to the political situation in the country. This can cause a minister to vote against the interests of those who appointed him. The second is the independence given to magistrates. Once they take office, there are no great ones risks for them to vote against whoever nominated them,” says the professor.

Conservatism and Car Wash

Arguelhes follows the same line as Bottini and says the tendency is for Mendonça to decide on sensitive issues such as abortion and drugs based on the more conservative positions that he himself has previously expressed.

“It is not a question of knowing whether he will be conservative or not. The question is to know how conservative he will be in these themes”, says the professor.

According to Arguelhes, the main doubt regarding what can be expected from Mendonça is about the so-called “legacy” of Operation Lava Jato. The professor argues that he has a professional career closely linked to control agencies and the fight against corruption. On the other hand, the government of President Bolsonaro would not, according to the professor, have been notable for strengthening this agenda.

“The question is whether we will have a Mendonça more similar to the beginning of his professional trajectory or whether we will have someone closer to the member of the Bolsonaro government,” he said.