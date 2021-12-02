WhatsApp: FBI can access user data ‘in real time’

An FBI document points out that the agency is relatively easily able to collect data from WhatsApp, Meta, and Apple’s iMessage, which conflicts with the philosophy of privacy for its clients. Despite all the encryption and security of the platforms, a judicial intimidation is enough for the messages to be read by third parties.

The “Legal Access” document, prepared jointly by the FBI’s Department of Science and Technology and Operational Technology Division, is a guide to how state and federal agencies can legally obtain large amounts of data from nine of the world’s most popular messaging applications.

How the FBI can legally access data

Guide shows how FBI can access data from messaging applications. (Source: VARKS-Stockagency/Shutterstock)Source: VARKS-Stockagency/Shutterstock

The document shows what are the possibilities and results of each legal resource. A subpoena, for example, is restricted to basic user information. However, a search warrant allows access to a target user’s contacts, as well as other users who have the target individual in their contacts, according to the FBI.

WhatsApp is the fastest and comes to answer requests in virtually real time, every 15 minutes. This allows viewing of the user’s metadata, although not the actual content of the message. Other companies respond much more slowly and delays in delivery can compromise the progress of investigations, the report says.

right to privacy

It is technically possible to implement a global surveillance system from apps like WhatsApp. (Source: Shutterstock/Trismegitt san)Source: Shutterstock/Trismegitt san

When it was launched, before the acquisition of Meta (formerly Facebook), WhatsApp sold the promise of messages with end-to-end encryption technology, in which only the sender and recipient would have access to the transmitted information. However, it is technically possible to read the content of the messages, or at least the last five, in case of a complaint.

With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular app in the world. As a result, a quarter of the global population can be accessible to the US government and in a way that is considered legal. What can make a mass surveillance system possible, since there are no technical impediments — but internal company rules — to access the data.