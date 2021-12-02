where to watch, schedule, rosters, refereeing

Grêmio and São Paulo face off this Thursday (2), at 20:00 (GMT), at Arena do Grêmio, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game can define the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul to Serie B, depending on parallel results.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast by Sportv, on closed TV, except for Rio Grande do Sul, and by Premiere, on the pay-per-view system, for the whole country. O UOL Score follows the duel in real time.

stadium and time

Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS), at 8 pm (from Brasília).

likely escalations

Guild: Gabriel Grando; Sarará, Kannemann, Pedro Geromel and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Campaz; Ferreira, Douglas Costa and Borja (Diego Souza).

Technician: Vagner Mancini

São Paulo: Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Vitor Bueno (Marquinhos); Rigoni and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Embezzlement

Grêmio does not have Rafinha, who was punished by the STJD. Vanderson and Cortez are suspended.

São Paulo does not have William, who underwent arthroscopy, and Luan, who has tendon avulsion. In addition to Galeano, who underwent surgery on his ankle, and Luciano, who underwent surgery on his wrist.

Arbitration

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Helpers: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (both from DF)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Latest results

Grêmio lost 3-1 to Bahia. São Paulo beat Sport 2-0.