Who is in the eleventh farm of rural realty

Thursday is the day to meet the eleventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). It’s time to vote for who you want to be in the rural reality’s millionaire contest.

How the field was formed

MC Gui, the farmer of the week, nominated Solange Gomes in the hot seat: “I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior”, he justified. Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like the justification, called the farmer a clown and cried, citing childhood traumas.

The 2021 Farm: Dynho Alves in the formation of the 11th farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Dynho Alves, who had the flame powers in hand, started the dynamic by handing the red power over to Sthefane Matos, and opening the yellow power. In this, he had the option of being immune in the 11th vote, but for that, he had to leave the entire house without water for 72 hours. The dancer did not think twice and accepted immunity.

most voted

Rico and Sthe were the only ones voted, with 5 and 4 votes, respectively. Being the most voted, Rico Melquiades had the mission to pull a player from the stall and chose Dayane Mello: “For everything that happened, we already played together and I started not to agree with her game”.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the 11th farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

red flame power

Dynho Alves delivered the power of the red flame to Sthe Matos. The pawn needed to choose two pawns to start a new vote between them and thus define the fourth roceiro. Sthe chose Marina and Aline. Soon after, they started a new vote.

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos in the formation of the eleventh plantation Image: Playback/Playplus

Marina was the most voted and went to the dreaded farm bench. As the influencer occupied the fourth stool in the hot seat, there wasn’t one left, but she had to take the chance of one pawn take the farmer’s test and Dayane Mello was chosen.

farmer’s proof

Marina, Rico and Solange faced the dreaded farm in a test of speed, agility and, of course, luck! In a fierce dispute, Rico won and is the farmer for the third time in the edition.

The Farm 2021: Rico, Marina and Solange in the farmer’s test Image: Playback/Playplus