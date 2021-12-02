Who is in the eleventh farm of rural realty

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Who is in the eleventh farm of rural realty 3 Views

Thursday is the day to meet the eleventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). It’s time to vote for who you want to be in the rural reality’s millionaire contest.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

30.64%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

34.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

35.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 1126 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

How the field was formed

MC Gui, the farmer of the week, nominated Solange Gomes in the hot seat: “I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior”, he justified. Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like the justification, called the farmer a clown and cried, citing childhood traumas.

Dynho - Play/PlayPlus - Play/PlayPlus

The 2021 Farm: Dynho Alves in the formation of the 11th farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Dynho Alves, who had the flame powers in hand, started the dynamic by handing the red power over to Sthefane Matos, and opening the yellow power. In this, he had the option of being immune in the 11th vote, but for that, he had to leave the entire house without water for 72 hours. The dancer did not think twice and accepted immunity.

most voted

Rico and Sthe were the only ones voted, with 5 and 4 votes, respectively. Being the most voted, Rico Melquiades had the mission to pull a player from the stall and chose Dayane Mello: “For everything that happened, we already played together and I started not to agree with her game”.

rICO - Play/PlayPlus - Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the 11th farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

red flame power

Dynho Alves delivered the power of the red flame to Sthe Matos. The pawn needed to choose two pawns to start a new vote between them and thus define the fourth roceiro. Sthe chose Marina and Aline. Soon after, they started a new vote.

sthe - Play/Playplus - Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos in the formation of the eleventh plantation

Image: Playback/Playplus

Marina was the most voted and went to the dreaded farm bench. As the influencer occupied the fourth stool in the hot seat, there wasn’t one left, but she had to take the chance of one pawn take the farmer’s test and Dayane Mello was chosen.

farmer’s proof

Marina, Rico and Solange faced the dreaded farm in a test of speed, agility and, of course, luck! In a fierce dispute, Rico won and is the farmer for the third time in the edition.

proof - Playback/Playplus - Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico, Marina and Solange in the farmer’s test

Image: Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

30.64%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

34.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

35.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 1126 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

New Matrix 4 footage rekindles the villain’s identity theories

A new image of Matrix Resurrections rekindled rumors about the identity of the mysterious character …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved